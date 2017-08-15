Wedding DJ makes off with $600 from card box, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ashley Karasek had a blast at her wedding last month. She decorated in navy blue, coral and gold and took photographs at a covered bridge near the Yukon Slovenian Hall in South Huntingdon Township.

Then, the next morning, the Turkeytown woman realized most of her wedding cards were missing.

“I knew something was wrong right there,” she said.

Police this month arrested the disc jockey she hired for the reception on theft and related charges in connection with the missing cash from most of her 120 guests. Edward Kendrick McCarty, 38, of North Huntingdon, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 20.

McCarty did not return a phone message.

Police said in court paperwork released Tuesday that Karasek hired McCarty to play music at her July 29 wedding and that for most of the evening he was in possession of a box where guests dropped cards for the couple. She saw guests handing McCarty cards throughout the night but didn't think anything of it. The box was taken to at a relative's home that evening, Karasek told police.

The next morning, when Karasek and her husband, Jeremy, were shocked to discover only 12 cards in the box.

McCarty confessed to stealing the cards “because of financial struggles,” police said in an affidavit. He told investigators he netted $600.

Now Karasek has the unenviable task of contacting her wedding guests and asking them how much money they gifted the couple in their cards. She's made her way about halfway through the guest list, she said Tuesday.

“I haven't gotten completely done with that yet,” she said.

Her advice to future brides: get a locked box for cards.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.