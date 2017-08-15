Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Wedding DJ makes off with $600 from card box, police say
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

Ashley Karasek had a blast at her wedding last month. She decorated in navy blue, coral and gold and took photographs at a covered bridge near the Yukon Slovenian Hall in South Huntingdon Township.

Then, the next morning, the Turkeytown woman realized most of her wedding cards were missing.

“I knew something was wrong right there,” she said.

Police this month arrested the disc jockey she hired for the reception on theft and related charges in connection with the missing cash from most of her 120 guests. Edward Kendrick McCarty, 38, of North Huntingdon, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 20.

McCarty did not return a phone message.

Police said in court paperwork released Tuesday that Karasek hired McCarty to play music at her July 29 wedding and that for most of the evening he was in possession of a box where guests dropped cards for the couple. She saw guests handing McCarty cards throughout the night but didn't think anything of it. The box was taken to at a relative's home that evening, Karasek told police.

The next morning, when Karasek and her husband, Jeremy, were shocked to discover only 12 cards in the box.

McCarty confessed to stealing the cards “because of financial struggles,” police said in an affidavit. He told investigators he netted $600.

Now Karasek has the unenviable task of contacting her wedding guests and asking them how much money they gifted the couple in their cards. She's made her way about halfway through the guest list, she said Tuesday.

“I haven't gotten completely done with that yet,” she said.

Her advice to future brides: get a locked box for cards.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.