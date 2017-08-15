Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland land bank to take down blighted structures in Sutersville
Debra Erdley | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
Stacey Federoff | Trib Total Media
A building next to Casoni Lanes at 246 Second Ave., Sutersville, is leveled Nov. 8, 2015. It was demolished to create space for a parking lot, according to Sutersville officials.

The Westmoreland County Land Bank will tap a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County to acquire and demolish blighted structures in Sutersville Borough, officials announced Tuesday.

The grant originated in the Foundation's “Boosting Community Pride” program. Officials said the Sutersville project will target three blighted, abandoned homes along First Avenue for reuse as active green space and recreational space.

A land bank spokesman said funding from the county redevelopment authority will aid in the demolition of the unsafe structures.

“Borough officials and I are beyond happy with the news of the grant award,” Mayor Alaina Breakiron said. “Small communities in the county have long struggled to find any relief for these issues. To work with the land bank to remove these structures is going to be a life-changing improvement for residents.”

The Boosting Community Pride grant is a project of the Community Foundation's Youth Philanthropy Internship Program, which had 11 summer interns overseeing the grant-making process.

“We are extremely grateful to the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County for the support of beautification projects like these,” said April Kopas, land bank executive director. “The elimination of blight in small towns not only has a large impact on surrounding property values, but also makes the area more inviting for new investment.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

