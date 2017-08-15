Man claimed to be state trooper, tried to shake down Donegal Twp. businesses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Florida man allegedly claimed to be a Pennsylvania state trooper this week and attempted to get money from two neighboring Donegal Township businesses.

Police said Timothy Scott Liptrap, 48, of Jacksonville, called a Dairy Queen and Subway stores requesting bail money and claimed that the employee's boss had been arrested.

Liptrap is in the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Police were called to Route 31, just off the Pennsylvania Turnpike, at about 8 p.m. Monday and in the Dairy Queen parking lot found a man, later identified as Liptrap, who matched the description of a person who tried to get money from Subway, according to an affidavit.

A Dairy Queen manager told investigators that she got a phone call from a man claiming to be Sgt. Steven Michaels, who said her boss had been arrested and a state trooper was coming to pick up $250 in bail money out of the cash register, according to police.

A Subway employee reported a similar phone call from a man who claimed to be a state trooper. During that call, Liptrap allegedly told the employee that her boss had been arrested and that a relative was going to pick up $350 in bail money from the cash register, according to the affidavit.

That's when Liptrap walked into the store, the employee reported, and headed toward the cash register before the employee stopped him, police said. Liptrap called the store again from its restroom, and the employee gave the phone number on the caller ID to the trooper at the scene.

“I contacted the phone number twice while on scene, and Liptrap's phone began to ring,” Trooper Donald Ament wrote in the complaint.

Liptrap is charged with two counts each of impersonating a public servant, attempted theft by deception, disorderly conduct and harassment. A single drug paraphernalia possession charge stems from a glass smoking device police said they found in his pocket.

An Aug. 25 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.