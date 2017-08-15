Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Man claimed to be state trooper, tried to shake down Donegal Twp. businesses
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
Timothy Scott Liptrap

Updated 50 minutes ago

A Florida man allegedly claimed to be a Pennsylvania state trooper this week and attempted to get money from two neighboring Donegal Township businesses.

Police said Timothy Scott Liptrap, 48, of Jacksonville, called a Dairy Queen and Subway stores requesting bail money and claimed that the employee's boss had been arrested.

Liptrap is in the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Police were called to Route 31, just off the Pennsylvania Turnpike, at about 8 p.m. Monday and in the Dairy Queen parking lot found a man, later identified as Liptrap, who matched the description of a person who tried to get money from Subway, according to an affidavit.

A Dairy Queen manager told investigators that she got a phone call from a man claiming to be Sgt. Steven Michaels, who said her boss had been arrested and a state trooper was coming to pick up $250 in bail money out of the cash register, according to police.

A Subway employee reported a similar phone call from a man who claimed to be a state trooper. During that call, Liptrap allegedly told the employee that her boss had been arrested and that a relative was going to pick up $350 in bail money from the cash register, according to the affidavit.

That's when Liptrap walked into the store, the employee reported, and headed toward the cash register before the employee stopped him, police said. Liptrap called the store again from its restroom, and the employee gave the phone number on the caller ID to the trooper at the scene.

“I contacted the phone number twice while on scene, and Liptrap's phone began to ring,” Trooper Donald Ament wrote in the complaint.

Liptrap is charged with two counts each of impersonating a public servant, attempted theft by deception, disorderly conduct and harassment. A single drug paraphernalia possession charge stems from a glass smoking device police said they found in his pocket.

An Aug. 25 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.