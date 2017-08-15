Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Lots eyed to add parking at Greater Latrobe school administration building
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 9:09 p.m.

Updated 21 minutes ago

Greater Latrobe School District is looking to purchase three adjacent lots to provide off-street parking for its administration building on Lincoln Avenue in Latrobe.

Among agenda items slated for action at the school board's Aug. 22 meeting, the $115,000 purchase comes after “quite a bit of negotiation,” said board solicitor Ned Nakles.

District officials weren't sure how many parking spaces might fit onto the three lots. In addition to serving the administrative staff and visitors, Nakles said, “It will provide considerable overflow parking for events at Latrobe Elementary School,” the building that is under construction across the street. A house on one of the lots will have to be razed.

Kurt Thomas, director of operations and planning, said the off-street parking will enhance safety. He noted staff and visitors currently must park on the opposite side of the street and cross traffic to reach the administration building or park along the curb in front of it.

There have been some accidents there, with vehicles getting “nicked,” Nakles said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

