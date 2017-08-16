Longtime educator passed on practical knowledge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Marie King wanted to teach her home economics class how to properly feed and bathe a baby, she didn't use a doll. She brought in her infant daughter for a real-life demonstration.

“I remember hearing that I was the subject,” said her daughter, Janice Schneider of Columbia, Md.

Mrs. King imparted her practical “home ec” wisdom to thousands of Westmoreland County students in the 40 years she taught at the Ligonier Valley School District, her daughter said. She retired in 1992.

“The amount of local people who had her is probably tremendous,” Janice Schneider said.

Marie Evelyn King, of Ligonier, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after a brief illness. She was 87.

Born in Lamartine, Clarion County, on July 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Harry Ilgen and Mae (Huffman) Bartges. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees in teaching at Indiana State Teachers College and Pennsylvania State University, respectively. She remained a Penn State sports fan and Nittany Lions season-ticket holder for the rest of her life.

Mrs. King went into home economics at a time when women's choice of teaching subject matter was limited, Schneider said. She took the subject seriously and adapted her lesson plans with the times, she said.

“In that time, most women were exposed to cooking and sewing. It expanded more, as time went on, to family and consumer science,” Schneider said. “She enjoyed teaching both. As time went on, there was less emphasis on sewing and more focus on cooking.”

Schneider said she enjoyed sampling all the baked goods and other foods that her mother brought home from school.

“She was a good cook. Once she cooked her way through the day, she didn't necessarily want to cook when she got home. My dad did a lot of cooking in the home,” Schneider said.

Mrs. King taught at the junior high and senior high level, focusing more on practical skills — balancing a checkbook, sewing on a button — later in her teaching career, she said.

In retirement, Mrs. King enjoyed sports and going to the Meadows Casino with friends. She also took pride in her independence and computer skills.

“That actually helped her stay young and sharp,” Schneider said. “She loved technology and to be in the know.”

Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, George Edward King.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice Evelyn King Schneider and her husband, Glenn, and two grandchildren, Eric Jon and Evan William Schneider, all of Columbia, Md.; a brother; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Snyder Funeral Home, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, where visitation was held Wednesday. Interment will be private.

Memorials may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC at https://www.givetochildrens.org/donate, or the Ligonier Valley Library, 120 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.

