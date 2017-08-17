Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

St. Vincent College to replace turf, upgrade athletic facility

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
Participants in a groundbreaking ceremony for UPMC Field Aug. 17, 2017 at St. Vincent College near Latrobe include, from left: St. Vincent President Br. Norman W. Hipps; UPMC marketing representative Courtney Asher; UPMC sports medicine physician Dr. Jeanne Doperak; St. Vincent Archabbot and Chancellor Douglas R. Nowicki; Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II; St. Vincent Athletic Director Fr. Myron M. Kirsch; St. Vincent Bearcats mascot.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Participants in a groundbreaking ceremony for UPMC Field Aug. 17, 2017 at St. Vincent College near Latrobe include, from left: St. Vincent President Br. Norman W. Hipps; UPMC marketing representative Courtney Asher; UPMC sports medicine physician Dr. Jeanne Doperak; St. Vincent Archabbot and Chancellor Douglas R. Nowicki; Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II; St. Vincent Athletic Director Fr. Myron M. Kirsch; St. Vincent Bearcats mascot.
Seton Hill University lays down new turf at the baseball field, as preparation for the begging of the school year continues, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University lays down new turf at the baseball field, as preparation for the begging of the school year continues, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.
St. Vincent College Archabbot and Chancellor Douglas R. Nowicki (left) and Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II attend a groundbreaking ceremony for UPMC Field Aug. 17, 2017 at the college near Latrobe.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
St. Vincent College Archabbot and Chancellor Douglas R. Nowicki (left) and Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II attend a groundbreaking ceremony for UPMC Field Aug. 17, 2017 at the college near Latrobe.
Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II (left) converses with St. Vincent College Executive Vice President Fr. Paul R. Taylor (right) as UPMC sports medicine physician Dr. Jeanne Doperak looks on at a groundbreaking ceremony for UPMC Field Aug. 17, 2017 at the college near Latrobe.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II (left) converses with St. Vincent College Executive Vice President Fr. Paul R. Taylor (right) as UPMC sports medicine physician Dr. Jeanne Doperak looks on at a groundbreaking ceremony for UPMC Field Aug. 17, 2017 at the college near Latrobe.

Updated 35 minutes ago

St. Vincent College plans in late spring to replace the nearly 10-year-old artificial surface of its soccer and lacrosse field and to install other upgrades including a new scoreboard, shot clock, score table, players' benches and spectator seating.

The enhanced facility will be named UPMC Field, recognizing the lead donor toward the roughly $1 million project, college President Brother Norman W. Hipps said at a ground-breaking ceremony Thursday morning. St. Vincent and UPMC officials didn't disclose the amount of the donation.

The Pittsburgh-based health care provider has an established relationship with St. Vincent's athletics program. UPMC sports medicine physician Dr. Jeanne Doperak serves as the its team physician.

According to school officials, the field is the most widely used on the college's Unity campus. It also is home to intramural sports including soccer, flag football and Ultimate Frisbee as well as youth camps, clinics and tournaments — such as a Nike girls' lacrosse camp for ages 10-18 and the World Cup Soccer Camp for ages 8-17.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, wrapping up their 52nd annual summer training camp on the St. Vincent campus this weekend, also may have occasion to use the artificial turf field for practices if damp weather prevents use of the grass field the team prefers.

“Having artificial turf as a backup on those rainy days is really important for them,” Hipps said.

“The new field will be a great addition for, number one, the students here,” said Art Rooney II, president of the Steelers and a member of the college's board of directors. “On occasion over the summer, when we're here, we may have a chance to use it as well,” he said of the team.

Walkways, lighting and landscaping will complete the field upgrade, set for May.

According to sports information director Jeff Zidek, work to replace the turf won't be done until after teams that use the field complete their final games of the spring season.

Hipps said fundraising for the project is ongoing. The completed facility will “provide a very attractive space where the access to the field is welcoming, where sitting and watching the game is a comfortable experience and the quality of the field is top-notch,” he said.

Enhancing sports facilities is an important part of the college's efforts to attract students, Hipps said. “We're an NCAA Division 3 school,” he noted. “That means there are no athletic scholarships. The way you recruit students is you demonstrate the quality of your academic programs, you facilities, your coaches. It's absolutely essential.”

The Steelers' final St. Vincent practice session open to the public begins at 2:55 p.m. Friday.

Rooney said his family's relationship with the college goes back more than 52 years.

“It really goes back to my grandfather,” he said. “He was a great supporter of St. Vincent even before we started coming here for training camp.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.