Farm families, vendors ready for Westmoreland Fair crowds

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
The grass is always greener as the camel stretches through a fence to snack, as preparations for the Westmoreland County Fair continue, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emily Frye, 13, of Pleasant Unity, paints the names of her cows on hanging name plates, as preparations for the Westmoreland County Fair continue, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Frye will enter her cows Skittles, Nova, and Marshmellow, of Pleasant Lane Farms, into the dairy cow competition.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Frye family spent hours Friday sprucing up the stall at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds where their seven dairy cows will live for the next week.

They painted long boards white and affixed Pleasant Lane Farms decals onto flower boxes while 13-year-old Emily Frye wrote in cursive the animals' names on signs.

“We have pride in our farm and we like it looking nice,” said Jen Frye. “We're very proud of our farm and what goes into it.”

The Fryes and several other animal owners spent the last few days preparing their stalls at the Westmoreland Fair in Mt. Pleasant Township by affixing signs and other decorations long before the sounds of “moo,” “baa” and “neigh” ring out through the barn. Animals will begin arriving Friday morning and the fair opens to the public at 4 p.m.

The fair is an opportunity to make a good impression on the public, said Todd Frye, whose father Ralph operates the 180-acre farm near Pleasant Unity. Ralph Frye's four grandchildren will be showing the seven cows.

“This is when the public gets to come there and look,” he said, while taking a break from work with power tools.

The weather looks like it may cooperate for fair-goers, vendors and animal owners. More than 50,000 people attend the 10-day celebration of agriculture.

“Cooler's always better,” Todd Frye said.

The National Weather Service is predicting highs in the 70s and 80s through Wednesday and lows in the 60s. There's a chance for rain on Saturday evening, Tuesday and Wednesday, but sunshine is predicted for Sunday and Monday.That bodes well for the Trinity United Church of Christ in Greensburg, which operates Ernie's Cafe at the fair. It's the church's biggest fundraiser of the year, averaging a profit of about $15,000 annually, said Ed Wagner II, chairman of the fair booth.

“If it rains, might as well forget it,” Wagner said.

Church members prepared 200 pounds of Italian roast beef in two days last month and one woman is making the ham barbecue on her own, he said. About 10 people work the booth on busy days, he said.

“It looks like it's going to be good weather,” Wagner said.

The fair runs daily through Aug. 26.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

