Westmoreland

N. Huntingdon rec survey: more ballfields, paved trails and pool

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

North Huntingdon residents want more ballfields and paved trails for hiking and biking, an indoor recreation facility for basketball and volleyball, and a pool among other recreation amenities, according to the results of a survey on the municipality's parks and recreation offerings, township officials learned Wednesday.

“The goal is to provide (the township) a handful of realistic, feasible projects,” said Jayson Livingston, a senior associate with Environmental Planning & Design LLC, a Pittsburgh landscape architectural and urban design conducting a parks and recreation facilities study. Environmental Planning did the last comprehensive plan on the township's 11 parks and recreational opportunities in 2002.

“We want to get the low-hanging fruit,” Livingston said at the township commissioners meeting, referring to projects that could be done first. The study the firm is conducting will review potential funding sources for the parks and recreation, Livingston said.

Mike Turley, township assistant manager, said he would like to see some projects proposed for this fall that could be included in the discussion when the commissioners consider a budget for 2018.

Residents will be able to offer more input on future of the township's parks system and recreation potential during a public meeting that Environmental Planning will conduct at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the North Huntingdon Townhouse.

When it comes to creating more fields for sports teams, football and baseball fields are most in demand, Livingston told Commissioner Mike Faccenda Jr., who questioned what kind of fields are in demand.

Among the preliminary results from the 430 respondents to the 11-question survey this summer were that people were not using the parks for exercise purposes and that space for parking was not a problem for those using the parks. The respondents believed the restrooms were not well-maintained, which Livingston said is a common complaint in similar surveys.

Bird watching and outdoor camping were not preferred activities in the parks, Livingston said. Although recreation programs are offered, the survey found that residents are not participating.

In offering an assessment of the township's parks, Livingston called Indian Lake Park the “crown jewel” and “the one used daily the most.”

Oak Hollow Park could be the site for a trail around the park, Livingston said. Not only could there be a trail around Oak Hollow Park, but the township could consider creating a network of trails connecting the parks, using the roads, Livingston said.

The Lions Park, on the other hand, is small but has a lot of land available for usage, Livingston said.

The “underused park” would be ideal for trails through the wooded area, Turley said.

As for Hilltop Park, Livingston said it has “good potential” with a baseball field and open land between the ballfield and a playground.

Hilltop Park has been at the center of a controversy over the township's public works department dumping roadway materials over a hillside, prompting complaints about the dumping.

The firm could do a feasibility study on an indoor recreation center, as it had done when the township and Norwin School District considered such a facility in 2010.

But, those plans were rejected by voters who overwhelmingly opposed borrowing $18 million in 2011 for such a recreational complex.

“You kind of asked for Walt DisneyWorld with that feasibility study. It was just not feasible,” Livingston said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

