Dog park coming to Westmoreland's Cedar Creek Park next spring

Westmoreland County Commissioners awarded a half-million-dollar contract Thursday for upgrades to Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver, including a new dog park, parking and handicap-accessible paths around the park's main pavilion.

The commissioners unanimously awarded the $507,182 contract to East Huntingdon-based Silvis Group, the lowest of seven bidders for the project. County Parks and Recreation Director Malcolm Sias said the additions are the first phase in implementing the county's master plan for the park.

The work will include an access road with parking on either side that will provide more access to Pavilion 1 and the new dog park, proposed to go alongside Evergreen Drive. The dog park area will be divided with fences into four parts: two for larger dogs and two for small dogs.

“The dog park will have some nice natural areas, shade trees, water fountains, dog-waste stations; everything you'd find at a typical dog park,” Sias said. An existing baseball field alongside the pavilion will be removed for some of the parking, and the remainder of it converted into a general-purpose play area or rec field, he said.

Silvis will also be doing site preparations for a large “destination playground” that would be added between the parking lot and the park restrooms during the next phase of work. They'll also build handicap-accessible walking paths connecting the pavilion, dog park, future playground site and restrooms, Sias said.

Sias said the dog park at Cedar Creek will be the second within a county park, after Twin Lakes Park.

David Hawk, former chairman of the Citizens Advisory Board for Westmoreland County Parks, said the dog park was a project eight or nine years in the making, going back to when people at public meetings on park improvements said a dog park was their greatest desire.

“That was the number-one priority; to get a dog park, parking and handicapped-accessible access,” Hawk said. “People are very passionate about their dogs and very generous.”

The dog park at Twin Lakes had proven very popular, and like that effort, much of the funding for the Cedar Creek dog park's planning and construction came from donations and grants, Hawk said.

If construction begins shortly after Labor Day and proceeds on-schedule, the additions would be ready to open next spring.

“We hope to have it pretty much substantially completed this fall... with the opportunity for contractors to come back and touch things up in the spring,” Sias said. “We blocked off any activities in that area after Labor Day.”

The county recently purchased 28 acres that were added to the park, adjacent to the model aircraft field to the north of the proposed dog park. The park, along the banks of the Youghiogheny River, now covers about 480 acres.

