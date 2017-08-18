newsmaker: John T. Weir
Updated 1 hour ago
John T. Weir
Noteworthy: He will receive an Alumni of Distinction award at a Sept. 29 reception and dinner during the annual Alumni Homecoming and Fall Family Weekend at St. Vincent College in Unity. The award recognizes meritorious service and commitment to the college.
Age: 67
Residence: Hempfield
Family: Wife, Nancy; children Carolyn, John and Natalie; six grandchildren
Education: Bachelor's degree with highest honor in liberal arts, with a concentration in psychology, from St. Vincent College.
Background: He has been a regular participant in the college's golf outing for alumni and friends and its summer theater gala. Combining skills as an educator with an interest in travel, he followed a stint teaching, coaching and leading student trips at Mt. Pleasant Area High School by founding his own Greensburg-based company, Scholastica Travel Inc. Still a consultant for the firm, he has organized educational tours for local school groups as well as visits to America by foreign students. Destinations have included Washington, D.C., Disney World and the Rose Bowl parade in Pasadena, Calif. He's supported a number of charitable organizations and causes over the years. A former board member and chairman of the Westmoreland County chapter of the American Red Cross, he helped initiate the organization's annual Bowling for Disaster event that raises money to assist those displaced from their homes by a fire or natural disaster. Inspired by relatives who have battled cancer, he served on a committee overseeing the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Polo for the Cure fundraiser. A member of our Lady of Grace Church in Greensburg, he is a past president of its St. Vincent de Paul Society and its food pantry, which serves hundreds of families each month.
Quote: “Safety, education and fun were the three main ingredients we planned into every one of our (Scholastica) tours. You don't take anything for granted. If you can confirm something, confirm it. The key is to have a Plan B and a Plan C.”
— Jeff Himler