Irwin officers rescue man from burning apartment

Three Irwin Borough policemen are credited with rescuing a 63-year-old man from his burning apartment at a popular tavern Wednesday.

Off-duty officer Scott Urias, and officers Adam Painter and Daniel Wensel entered a burning apartment above Frank & Tucci's tavern at 211 Oak St. and carried 63-year-old James Gehrling to safety, according to authorities.

After Gehrling was pulled out of his burning apartment by Urias, who also is volunteer firefighter, with the assistance of Painter and Wensel, he was transported by ambulance to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he is recuperating “from severe burns to his legs,” Wensel said.

The fire occurred at 5:34 p.m.

According to a police report, Wensel was on patrol in the area when he noticed a man running around a corner outside the tavern with a fire extinguisher. Wensel summoned Painter, who was on patrol nearby, and they quickly discovered there was a fire inside one of the apartments in the building.

Painter and Wensel entered the building, but were unable to locate the exact source of the fire due to the amount of smoke and were forced to retreat. Urias was among the first firefighters to arrive and was equipped with protective fire gear and breathing apparatus.

Wensel said Urias entered the building and quickly located the source of the blaze.

“Gehrling was found in his apartment, lying in his bed...the mattress was on fire,” Wensel said.

Wensel said Urias was able to extinguish the fire and with the assist of Painter and Wensel, remove Gehrling from the building.

Painter and Wensel were examined by Irwin Ambulance personnel at the scene for “minor lung irritation from breathing in smoke,” Wensel said.

Police said the cause of the fire was Gerling smoking in bed.

In addition to Irwin, firefighters from several neighboring departments responded to the blaze.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.