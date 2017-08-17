Eclipse chasers head south for best view

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 16-hour round trip for a two-minute experience is not too high a price to pay for Western Pennsylvanians who want to see Monday's solar eclipse in all its totality.

Not content to see the 80 percent coverage that's expected here, they're making the trek to be in the “path of totality” — the 70-mile-wide diagonal band from Oregon to South Carolina that will permit a view of the sun when it's 100 percent blocked by the moon.

“The point is the rush, and the magnificence comes when you're in total eclipse. You can take the glasses off and look at the sun as a black dot with brilliance coming out of it. That's what I'm looking forward to,” said Helen Gricks, 55, of Ross.

Gricks is taking what she calls an “eclipsecation” with her sons, Kyle and Torey, on Sunday, when they plan to leave for their destination of Lenoir City, Tenn., near Knoxville. They will drive farther south Monday for what they hope will be the optimum view.

“If we have to stop along the way and just have a picnic, that's what we'll do,” she said. “We're not new to road trips.”

Gricks believes they will have a mere two minutes, 28 seconds to see the sun while it's completely blocked. The last time she remembers doing anything similar was during a partial eclipse in 1970.

This time, it was her younger son, Kyle, 22, who approached her several months ago about going south to see the eclipse. He couldn't get any of his old science bowl friends from North Hills High School to go with him.

“It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be able to see this with my family,” he said. “I'm just out of college, so this is a perfect time to get this experience under my belt without too much extra effort.”

The Penn State graduate said they plan to take Sun chips, moon pies and other eclipse-themed food and tailgate while they're down there.

Zak Shuster, 38, of Smithton has been looking forward to Monday's total eclipse since 2010, when he learned about it while teaching an astronomy class at Hempfield Area High School.

“I've known that date for seven years now, and I've been waiting seven years for this to happen,” he said.

The science teacher and his girlfriend are leaving Friday for Jackrabbit Mountain near Hayesville, N.C., where they will meet some friends and stay at a campground for two days.

On Monday, they will look for the best spot from which to view the eclipse.

“The path of totality runs close to the campground,” Shuster said. “If the weather looks good, we can just be at the campground witnessing it.”

Shuster and fellow science teacher Jennifer Bilott run the planetarium at Hempfield Area High School — also his alma mater — and have hosted community programs on the eclipse there. The last total eclipse over North America happened about a month before he was born in 1979, he said.

Shuster remembers viewing a partial eclipse in the early 1990s.

“I was standing in the (high school) parking lot and using one of those viewfinders,” he said.

Shuster said there's a big different between a partial and total eclipse. The latter looks like a black hole with white lights shining out from it and is viewable, for a brief moment, without eye protection, he said.

Eye protection is a must for all other solar eclipse viewing, he said.

In Westmoreland County, about 80 percent of the sun will be blocked. “It definitely will be noticeable. Whenever you cover up 80 percent of the sun, it definitely will be darker. It will look like a crescent moon,” he said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.