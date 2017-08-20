Seton Hill athletic field upgrades nearly complete

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The final phase of Seton Hill University's $1.5 million project to upgrade three athletic fields is nearing completion.

Crews from Pittsburgh-based ProGrass are putting the finishing touches on the baseball field and should have the artificial turf, manufactured by Act Global, installed by early September, said university spokeswoman Jennifer Reeger.

The renovation of the baseball field is the third and final phase of a project that began in 2016:

• The multipurpose field, which serves as a practice facility for the football team and as a practice and game facility for women's lacrosse and field hockey, opened in September 2016.

• The renovation of the softball field, including new turf, dugouts, bullpens and batting cages, was completed in October 2016.

• The baseball field is getting new artificial turf, which replaces turf that had been in place for 12 years, as well as upgraded bullpens and a batting cage, a new outfield fence and additional seating for fans.

In addition to field amenities, the upgrades improve handicapped accessibility and provide the public with paved paths, stairs, ramps, parking and spectator seating.

Reeger said 81 collegiate games are played on the Greensburg campus each year. About 2,500 young people from Westmoreland County and surrounding areas use the fields for tournaments, youth camps and clinics, she said.

Four area high schools use the fields as backup when inclement weather makes their natural grass fields unplayable.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.