Greater Pittsburgh homes increase in value

Mirroring national trends for July, the Greater Pittsburgh housing market showed slowing home sales and rising prices compared to this time last year, according to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report.

July home sales were down 5.6 percent compared to last year, and the median sales price ($162,900) was up 3.1 percent, the report said.

Listings spent an average of 52 days on the market, which is nine days less than last year, the report said.

The months supply of inventory — defined as how many months it would take to sell the existing inventory of homes for sale — is at 3.8 months. A supply of six months is considered balanced.

“If the number is smaller, this means that buyers are dominating the market and there are relatively few sellers. The greater the number, this means there are more sellers than buyers,” said spokesman Paul Wilkie.

The report said sellers are benefitting from the limited inventory, inasmuch as homes are selling faster and sellers are getting more money for their homes. The report noted that buyers should be prepared to act fast when putting in an offer.

In Westmoreland County, 354 homes sold in July — a 6.1 percent drop from 2016. The median sales price in Westmoreland was $141,750 — a 1.5 percent difference from 2016.

Homes for sale in Westmoreland spent an average of 74 days on the market — nine days less than in 2016.

The Greater Pittsburgh area includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

