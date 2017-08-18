North Huntingdon police say man used ladder to stalk woman

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Huntingdon Police allege that a Trafford man used a ladder to climb on a woman's porch roof, open a bedroom window and enter her home late Thursday.

Police arrested Daniel J. Schubert, 33, who was hiding in the victim's attic, when they arrived and began checking rooms inside the home along the 2100 block of Northwood Drive at 10:13 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by township officer William Bouldin.

“(Schubert) was located hiding in an attic closet attempting to hide with numerous clothing storage bags pulled over him,” Bouldin wrote.

Bouldin said in the affidavit filed before District Judge Wayne Gongaware that when he informed Schubert he was under arrest, Schubert attempted to push past the officers and flee.

Officers were able to wrestle Schubert to the ground and detain him. One officer suffered a potential dislocated shoulder during the struggle, Boudin reported.

Schubert also had to be treated by paramedics at the scene and later was taken to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg for treatment of minor injuries.

Police reported a neighbor of the victim reported seeing a man utilizing a ladder to enter the home.

Boudin reported in the affidavit that the victim is acquainted with Schubert but Schubert was aware “he was not wanted at the residence.

Schubert was arraigned before Gongaware on charges of aggravated assault, stalking, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling and harassment. He was ordered held in the county prison by Gongaware after failing to post $20,000 bail.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.