Police: Woman found dead in Fairfield may have been there months

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The woman found dead along a Fairfield Township roadside could have been missing for months before a tree-trimming crew found her August 14, and State Police are still seeking tips about her killing.

State Police spokesman Tpr. Steve Limani said workers along the eastbound side of Route 711 in the area of the Fairfield Cemetery and Mirror Lake campground found the woman, later identified as Laura R. Ingalls-Hood, 33, over an embankment around 8:30 a.m. State Police responded and began an investigation.

“We're asking people in the community if there was any suspicious activity they may have observed, or if, now that we know who she is, maybe there was some outlying, underlying events around this woman. It could have been anywhere in the last couple of months,” Limani said.

Dr. Cyril Wecht conducted the autopsy, identified Hood from her dental records and ruled her death a homicide. She was wearing a red shirt and black workout pants.

Hood's listed address was in New Florence, but Mayor Neva Gindlesperger said local police hadn't taken any missing-persons reports.

“I thought that was odd; if she was from the area, why didn't someone report her missing?” Gindlesperger said.

Limani said it was possible no one reported Hood missing despite not hearing from her for a while.

“It would be not unusual for her to not have contact with people for a while, here and there,” he said.

Limani quashed rumors that Hood's 18-month-old child had also been missing, saying the child “has been taken care of that entire time... in the custody of someone who's competent to take care of the child.”

Mirror Lake Campground owner Rhonda Hyneck said she didn't know Hood and disputed the police characterization of her body being found “near” Hyneck's property. The body was as far as a half-mile away along Route 711, she said.

“We're a very quiet, family campground, and this has been terrible,” Hyneck said.

Limani said police were being tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation to protect any leads and evidence.

“I feel bad that I don't have a lot to give the community. I want to make them feel safe, but unfortunately right now we don't have enough information to say specifically that we know it was this person, that person or people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Joseph Lauricia at 724-832-3240.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.