Westmoreland controller elected to state association
Westmoreland County Controller Jeff Balzer has been named first vice president of the Executive Board of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Controllers.
Balzer, who has been controller since 2012, was elected to the post on July 26 during the organization's 103rd annual meeting in Lancaster. The state association comprises county controllers from 38 counties, their deputies, solicitors and staff.
“I look forward to working with Jeff and the rest of the executive board this year,” said Shelley Whitcomb, executive director. “He has proven himself to be a strong ‘fiscal watchdog' for the county of Westmoreland, and we are pleased to have him on the board.”
As county controller, Balzer is responsible for oversight of the county's finances. As first vice president, he will help coordinate the state association's activities and assist his counterparts in other counties with their needs.
