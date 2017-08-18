Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Two state troopers shot, suspect dead in Fayette County

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 10:45 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

Two state police troopers were shot Friday night in Fairchance, Fayette County, and a suspect in the incident is dead, according to WPXI-TV.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. near the Shop 'n Save supermarket on West Church Street.

Both troopers were transported for hospital treatment and were alert and responsive, the station reported.

State police at the Uniontown station and Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly would not release details Friday. A message left with the Fairchance Police Department wasn't immediately returned.

Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower said more information would be forthcoming at a press conference set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The assistant store manager of the Fairchance Shop ‘n Save released a statement through a public relations firm:

“We are deeply saddened by the shootings that occurred in our community and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families,” said Mark Burnworth Jr. “We will continue to support the police department in their ongoing investigation. Providing a safe environment for our employees and guests is our number one concern.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

