Fairchance man dead, state trooper 'critical' following confrontation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A state trooper was in critical condition Saturday following a fatal confrontation with a 26-year-old Fayette County man on Friday night.

Clarence A. Belsar III was shot and killed following an incident involving the troopers on West Church Street in Fairchance around 9 p.m.

Belsar was a suspect in a series of burglaries being investigated by the Uniontown and Waynesburg state police stations, according to station commander Capt. Joseph Ruggery.

Ruggery said that the troopers set up a buy for a Playstation gaming console in Fairchance near the Shop 'n Save on West Church Street. When Belsar arrived, the troopers identified themselves as police and informed him he was under arrest.

Belsar attempted to flee, and during a struggle he refused commands to stop.

After he was restrained by the troopers, “our investigation shows that he pulled out a .38-caliber handgun from his waistband and fired one round,” Ruggery said.

The bullet glanced off one trooper's left hand, and struck the second trooper in the abdomen.

Both troopers, who officials declined to identify, returned fire.

State police said Belsar was shot multiple times.

The trooper shot in the hand was treated and released from Uniontown Hospital. The second trooper was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., where he underwent emergency surgery on Friday night. He was listed in critical condition, Ruggery said late Saturday morning.

“However, his prognosis is good,” Ruggery said.

Both Ruggery and Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bowers credited bystanders for coming to the assistance of the wounded troopers following the fatal confrontation.

Belsar is listed on the state's Megan's Law website, convicted in 2007 of child rape and in 2014 of child luring. The Megan's Law website lists him as non-compliant Tier I sex offender.

Belsar had three active cases pending in local district courts, on charges of harassment, receiving stolen property and retail theft.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ppeirce@tribweb.com. Staff writer Patrick Varine contributed to this report.