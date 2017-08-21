Man snatches money bag from Westmoreland humane society volunteer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man chatted up Humane Society of Westmoreland County volunteers Sunday afternoon in Youngwood.

He inquired about adoptions and wanted to buy a raffle ticket for $5, said Bev Myers of Kecksburg.

As she took out the money bag to give him change, he reached for the bag.

“He tugged at it,” she recalled Monday. “I tugged back and he yanked it and took off.”

Myers jumped in her car and followed the suspect through the Shop ‘n Save parking lot but stopped when he ran across Route 119. Shelter Director Kathy Burkley said he made off with about $100.

“It was going really well until this happened,” she said.

The theft was reported to state police. No report was available Monday.

Burkley had just finished her volunteer shift before the 2 p.m. incident and took much of the money raised with her, leaving behind about $50 for change for the next group of volunteers. The ticket sales are a fundraiser for the shelter.

“It's not just the money, it's the whole event,” she said. “This isn't something that normally happens.”

Myers volunteers at least once a week for the Hempfield shelter. She stayed with the group outside the grocery store Sunday until about 4 p.m.

“I can't believe somebody stole from the shelter,” Myers said. “It takes a pretty low-life (person) to do something like that.”

Myers described the suspect as a white man about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He had brown hair and a scruffy beard. He was wearing a ball cap backward, a dark-colored shirt and cargo shorts, and he carried a yellow backpack.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.