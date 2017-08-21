Hannibal Lecter drawing sent to judge, police allege

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Monessen man who allegedly sent two pictures he drew — one of fictitious cannibal Hannibal Lecter — to a Westmoreland County judge was arrested Monday on retaliation charges.

But Gregg Andrew Tchirkow, 38, said the new charges are in retaliation against him by police.

“This is retaliation, pure and simple,” Tchirkow told District Judge James Albert during an arraignment hearing Monday.

County detectives allege that Tchirkow repeatedly sent threatening letters to Judge Meagan Bilik-Defazio after she sentenced him in a 2014 case in connection with a marijuana growing operation at his home, according to a police affidavit. In those letters, Tchirkow allegedly wrote about where Bilik-Defazio attended high school and her uncle, who is a district court judge in Derry Township.

Bilik-DeFazio told Detective James Williams that Tchirkow's correspondence “consists of irrational, paranoid accusations, as well as unintelligible ramblings,” Williams wrote in the complaint. The judge has sent him letters warning that such correspondence is not permitted.A letter Tchirkow allegedly sent to the judge July 18 consisted of three handwritten pages, police said. The first page had “metamorphosis” written on it, police said.

The second page had “pre-prison” written on it with a picture of two men in a boat with “S.S. Oblivious” written underneath it.

On the final page was a picture of Hannibal Lecter in his jail cell and the words “post-prison,” police said. Lecter is a character in suspense novels and movies who was a forensic psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer.Tchirkow is charged with retaliation, stalking and terroristic threats.

When Albert read aloud Monday that police alleged Tchirkow threatened to kill the judge, the suspect laughed.

“What?” Tchirkow said. “What? Whoa!”

Then he turned back and looked at Williams.

“I am going to chew you apart in court,” Tchirkow said.

He called the allegations “absolutely ridiculous” and said he looks forward to proving his case at a Sept. 14 preliminary hearing.

“Whatever I'm accused of sending Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ... that will be the proof,” Tchirkow said. “There's nothing threatening. I don't need an attorney, the evidence speaks for itself.”

His bond was set at $25,000.

Tchirkow was sentenced in June 2015 to 18 to 36 months in a state prison followed by a year of probation. He and his brother were charged with having a marijuana growing operation at their home.

Court records indicate Bilik-DeFazio issued a detainer on Tchirkow in March after he refused to sign papers that would permit his release on probation. Tchirkow sent numerous letters refusing to participate in a video conference and instead wanted to be taken before Bilik-DeFazio in person, according to information filed with the detainer. A hearing in that matter is set for Thursday.

Tchirkow claimed in court Monday that police lied on reports in the marijuana case. He is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.