Jeannette cop charged with giving driver lift from crash scene

A Jeannette police officer has been charged by Westmoreland County Detectives with hindering apprehension for allegedly driving away a motorist who crashed into a residence in January.

Patrolman David P. Johnston, 26, who has been on the city force since March 2016, was mailed the citation via summons.

Johnston was off duty when the crash occurred at 5:53 a.m. on Jan. 29 along the 300 block of Hickory Street, Jeannette. Johnston was in his own vehicle following another driver, Vincent Grimm II, 37, of Greensburg, according to the criminal complaint filed by Detective Randy Gardner.

Two on-duty officers, patrolmen Thomas Yaniszeski and James Phillips, responded to the crash “but found no driver at the scene and spoke with the homeowner, who told him no one was in the car when he came outside,” Gardner reported.

Officers told Gardner the car was still at the scene but not the driver. They identified Grimm through the owner's card left in the vehicle.

The investigation eventually led Gardner to interview Johnston, he said in the affidavit.

“Johnston stated that he was going to follow Grimm home and Grimm was way out in front of him. (Johnston) stated he saw Grimm's vehicle taillights go in the air and knew he had crashed,” Gardner wrote.

“(Johnston) ... drove to the scene and Grimm came running from the car and got into his. He stated Grimm was all shook up and asked him to ‘just take me home,'” the affidavit states.

Johnston told Gardner that he drove Grimm to Welker Street in the vicinity of Oakford Park “where Grimm jumped out of his car.”

Johnston said he then went home,” Gardner said in the affidavit.

Gardner accuses Johnston of driving Grimm from the scene of an accident where there was property damage and transporting him to another location without reporting the accident to authorities as required under the state's vehicle code.

Grimm was charged last week by Gardner with failing to report an accident involving damaged property, criminal mischief, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance.

Johnston is still listed on the Jeannette website roster of active police officers.

Attempts to reach police Chief Shannon Binda for comment were unsuccessful. Johnston's private attorney, Brian Aston of Greensburg, could not be reached for comment.

Preliminary hearings for both men are scheduled on Sept. 28 before District Judge Joseph DeMarchis.