Police: Pleasant Unity man tied up, bashed, tried to rape woman

A Pleasant Unity man allegedly broke into a woman's home Friday afternoon, struck her head with a handgun, bound her with duct tape and zip ties, then tried to rape her, state police allege in court documents.

Jeremy J. Jacobs, 34, was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated assault, attempted rape, burglary and robbery before Unity Township District Judge Michael Mahady. He was sent to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bond.

The victim, who did not know her assailant, suffered a 2-inch-long laceration on the head during the attack that occurred around 5:50 p.m., Trooper James McKenzie reported in an affidavit of probable cause.

“(Jacobs) dragged victim to her bedroom ... where victim resisted defendant, so he kicked her in the ribs,” McKenzie wrote.

McKenzie wrote in the affidavit Jacobs placed the partially bound victim on the bed after kicking her in the ribs, but she fled the residence when Jacobs “walked across the bedroom to close the drapes.”

Jacobs then also ran from the home but left behind the zip ties and tape used during the assault, police said.

McKenzie said it took four staples to close the victim's head wound.

McKenzie reported that on Saturday he was able to trace the tape and zip ties left behind to a Dollar General store in Mt. Pleasant Township, where Jacobs allegedly purchased them 24 hours before the attack. Store records indicated he also purchased a package of three condoms and blue latex gloves, McKenzie said.

McKenzie said he was able to locate the suspect Sunday and, during an interview, “Jacobs admitted that he had gone to the (victim's) residence to steal pills or money to obtain pills due to the fact he is a drug addict.”

“Jacobs stated that he had punched the victim in the face and in the side of the head. He denied having a handgun and claimed he had a lighter in his hand, which would have caused the laceration to the victim's head,” McKenzie wrote.

McKenzie said Jacobs has a girlfriend who lives in the same area as the victim.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Monday before Mahady.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.