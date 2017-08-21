Westmoreland County deputies nab 2 women on crystal meth charges
Two women were arrested on multiple drug charges last week when Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies found six stamp bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine and a variety of prescription pills in the bedroom of a North Huntingdon residence, according to court documents.
Joscelyn K. Elias, 26, of Jeannette and Alexis M. Ternoway, 19, of North Huntingdon are accused of possessing crystal meth, 10 pipes commonly used for smoking crystal meth, 35 unused stamp bags, marijuana, prescription pills and a digital scale when deputies went to Ternoway's residence about 10 a.m. Friday to serve warrants for Elias' arrest.
Each woman was charged with 10 counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs; 10 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Elias was arraigned before North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware and released on $5,000 unsecured bond, pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 11. Ternoway had not yet been arraigned, according to court documents.
Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.