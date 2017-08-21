Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Delayed Unity bridge replacement slated for September

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
Traffic crosses over Ninemile Run as the drive along Route 982 near Macey Road in Unity Township on Thursday, June 1, 2017. The bridge over the stream will be replaced as part of a statewide replacement project that will replace 558 bridges by the end of 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Replacement of a bridge on Route 982 in Unity is set to begin the week of Sept. 5 after a delay of several months.

According to Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, which is completing the work through a public-private partnership with PennDOT, the project at the point where Latrobe Street crosses Ninemile Run should be completed in late October, weather permitting.

During construction, passenger cars will be detoured along a route including Whitney and Pipe Town roads while trucks will be directed along Whitney Road and routes 981 and 30.

The bridge project was to have begun the week of May 22 but was put on hold after officials discovered a design error, Plenary Walsh spokesman Jeff Rossi has noted.

More information about the project is at parapidbridges.com.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

