Delayed Unity bridge replacement slated for September
Updated 36 minutes ago
Replacement of a bridge on Route 982 in Unity is set to begin the week of Sept. 5 after a delay of several months.
According to Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, which is completing the work through a public-private partnership with PennDOT, the project at the point where Latrobe Street crosses Ninemile Run should be completed in late October, weather permitting.
During construction, passenger cars will be detoured along a route including Whitney and Pipe Town roads while trucks will be directed along Whitney Road and routes 981 and 30.
The bridge project was to have begun the week of May 22 but was put on hold after officials discovered a design error, Plenary Walsh spokesman Jeff Rossi has noted.
More information about the project is at parapidbridges.com.
Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.