Turnpike chase in Westmoreland Co. hits 128 mph, cops say

A trooper patrolling the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County alleges a Dayton, Ohio, man abandoned a car along the toll road in Donegal Township on Monday after leading troopers on a 2-mile chase that reached 128 mph.

Trooper Sherri Campbell of the turnpike station in Somerset said the chase ended about 9:20 a.m. when Colby E. Smith, 24, wrecked his car into another westbound car and it came to rest against the center concrete medial at milemarker 97. He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $100,000 bond.

Campbell also alleges Smith abandoned the 2004 Infiniti sedan he was driving after the crash and ran up a steep embankment into the woods along the rural stretch to avoid troopers.

“Smith was later located on foot a few miles from the crash scene and taken into custody. Smith sustained a minor injury to his elbow from the crash,” Campbell wrote in the affidavit filed before Ligonier District Judge Denise Thiel.

“(Smith) advised that he was sorry for running, but just wanted to get home,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the car had a license plate from Ohio, but the car had been reported stolen recently out of New York. Campbell reported that Smith left his personal identification inside the vehicle when he ran.

A driver in the car that Smith rear-ended during the chase where he was reported weaving in and out of traffic suffered a minor injury, police said.

The chase began at milepost 99 where Smith was clocked driving 86 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, fleeing accidents involving injury, driving without a license, overtaking vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving a vehicle at an unsafe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, failing to render aid after an accident and failing to notify police of an accident.

