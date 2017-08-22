Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Turnpike chase in Westmoreland Co. hits 128 mph, cops say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 11:03 a.m.
Colby Smith
Colby Smith

Updated 14 minutes ago

A trooper patrolling the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County alleges a Dayton, Ohio, man abandoned a car along the toll road in Donegal Township on Monday after leading troopers on a 2-mile chase that reached 128 mph.

Trooper Sherri Campbell of the turnpike station in Somerset said the chase ended about 9:20 a.m. when Colby E. Smith, 24, wrecked his car into another westbound car and it came to rest against the center concrete medial at milemarker 97. He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $100,000 bond.

Campbell also alleges Smith abandoned the 2004 Infiniti sedan he was driving after the crash and ran up a steep embankment into the woods along the rural stretch to avoid troopers.

“Smith was later located on foot a few miles from the crash scene and taken into custody. Smith sustained a minor injury to his elbow from the crash,” Campbell wrote in the affidavit filed before Ligonier District Judge Denise Thiel.

“(Smith) advised that he was sorry for running, but just wanted to get home,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the car had a license plate from Ohio, but the car had been reported stolen recently out of New York. Campbell reported that Smith left his personal identification inside the vehicle when he ran.

A driver in the car that Smith rear-ended during the chase where he was reported weaving in and out of traffic suffered a minor injury, police said.

The chase began at milepost 99 where Smith was clocked driving 86 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, fleeing accidents involving injury, driving without a license, overtaking vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving a vehicle at an unsafe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, failing to render aid after an accident and failing to notify police of an accident.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.