Ribbons, trophies go to the best on 4 legs - or 2 - at Westmoreland Fair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every other day for the last few months, Janelle Hayward conditioned the leg wool of her lambs.

She paid close attention to their daily food intake and cleaned their pens.

“I exercise and walk them every day,” said Hayward, 17, of Salem Township. “We usually walk a mile, and I sprint them.”

The months of hard work netted her and 4-month-old Mouse a trophy Tuesday at the Westmoreland Fair's breeding sheep competition. Mouse was named the supreme champion breeding ewe.

“It's rewarding, having her born on my farm,” Hayward said. “I worked my butt off.”

Ribbons and trophies dot animal pens at the fairgrounds as the competitions get underway with many 4-H projects culminating before judges. Breeding lambs and hogs were judged Tuesday morning and the market lambs and sheep showmanship competitions were held in the evening.

Breeding sheep superintendent Wanda Smail said 4-H club members work for months on their projects and submit books detailing their activities.

“It's a lifelong experience, more than a sports activity,” Smail said. “It's not that they just come to the fair and play around.”

It's Meghan Hirak's last year showing her animals, and she is going out on top.

The Mt. Pleasant Area senior's 6-month-old hog Hugh won her supreme champion boar breeding hog Tuesday. She won reserve champion for showmanship, which equals second place, as well as top prizes for her pickles and market basket of produce.

“He's probably hitting 400 (pounds),” she said of Hugh.

Emma Hayes, 13, hopes the grand champion status of two of her market goats helps her Saturday during the sale. Mocha and Fudge, both 7 months old, won top honors in their categories. During the last six months, she taught them how to walk during a competition and how to stand in a certain way to show off their best qualities, said Emma, of Mt. Pleasant Township.

“All those endless hours in the barn paid off,” said her mother, Stacy Hayes.

The Schade family of North Huntingdon brought 44 animals to the fair, including a hen turkey that won 9-year-old Courtney a blue ribbon. It was the first year for Courtney and her sister Addison, 10, to show their breeding and market lambs.

“It's learning for the first couple of years,” said mother Kristin Schade.

A few pens away, Janelle Hayward will be contemplating whether to sell Mouse at the state fair in January or make a bid there to keep her. The judges focus on how the lamb looks and what their offspring might look like, she said.

“She was one of the youngest competitors here,” Hayward said. “I guess Mouse had more potential in the judges' eyes.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.