Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Ribbons, trophies go to the best on 4 legs - or 2 - at Westmoreland Fair

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
Janelle Hayward, 17, of Salem Township, shows off her supreme champion breeding ewe Mouse. The lamb won at the Westmoreland Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Janelle Hayward, 17, of Salem Township, shows off her supreme champion breeding ewe Mouse. The lamb won at the Westmoreland Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Courtney Schade, 9, of North Huntingdon, shows off her hen turkey, which won a blue ribbon at the Westmoreland Fair.
Courtney Schade, 9, of North Huntingdon, shows off her hen turkey, which won a blue ribbon at the Westmoreland Fair.
Emma Hayes, 13, of Mt. Pleasant Township, poses on TUesday, Aug. 22, 2017 with the awards bestowed on her goats during competitions at the Westmoreland Fair.
Emma Hayes, 13, of Mt. Pleasant Township, poses on TUesday, Aug. 22, 2017 with the awards bestowed on her goats during competitions at the Westmoreland Fair.
Meghan Hirak, 17, of Mt. Pleasant Township, poses with Hugh, her 6-month-old hog, that won supreme champion breeding hog boar at the Westmoreland Fair on Aug. 22, 2017.
Meghan Hirak, 17, of Mt. Pleasant Township, poses with Hugh, her 6-month-old hog, that won supreme champion breeding hog boar at the Westmoreland Fair on Aug. 22, 2017.
Addison Heeter (left), 12, of Saltsburg, bathes her cow with friends Ava and Paige Ciesielski, during the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Addison Heeter (left), 12, of Saltsburg, bathes her cow with friends Ava and Paige Ciesielski, during the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Addison Heeter (left), 12, bathes her cow with friends Ava and Paige Ciesielski, during the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Addison Heeter (left), 12, bathes her cow with friends Ava and Paige Ciesielski, during the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Emma Heeter (left), 12, of Saltsburg, playfully headbutts her down Darling, as she and Ava Ciesielski wait to bathe her, during the Westmoreland Fair in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emma Heeter (left), 12, of Saltsburg, playfully headbutts her down Darling, as she and Ava Ciesielski wait to bathe her, during the Westmoreland Fair in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Addison Heeter (left), 12, of Saltsburg, bathes Leroy the horse with owner Lyndsey Androstic, during the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Addison Heeter (left), 12, of Saltsburg, bathes Leroy the horse with owner Lyndsey Androstic, during the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Addison Heeter (left), 12, of Saltsburg, bathes Leroy the horse with owner Lyndsey Androstic, during the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Addison Heeter (left), 12, of Saltsburg, bathes Leroy the horse with owner Lyndsey Androstic, during the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Every other day for the last few months, Janelle Hayward conditioned the leg wool of her lambs.

She paid close attention to their daily food intake and cleaned their pens.

“I exercise and walk them every day,” said Hayward, 17, of Salem Township. “We usually walk a mile, and I sprint them.”

The months of hard work netted her and 4-month-old Mouse a trophy Tuesday at the Westmoreland Fair's breeding sheep competition. Mouse was named the supreme champion breeding ewe.

“It's rewarding, having her born on my farm,” Hayward said. “I worked my butt off.”

Ribbons and trophies dot animal pens at the fairgrounds as the competitions get underway with many 4-H projects culminating before judges. Breeding lambs and hogs were judged Tuesday morning and the market lambs and sheep showmanship competitions were held in the evening.

Breeding sheep superintendent Wanda Smail said 4-H club members work for months on their projects and submit books detailing their activities.

“It's a lifelong experience, more than a sports activity,” Smail said. “It's not that they just come to the fair and play around.”

It's Meghan Hirak's last year showing her animals, and she is going out on top.

The Mt. Pleasant Area senior's 6-month-old hog Hugh won her supreme champion boar breeding hog Tuesday. She won reserve champion for showmanship, which equals second place, as well as top prizes for her pickles and market basket of produce.

“He's probably hitting 400 (pounds),” she said of Hugh.

Emma Hayes, 13, hopes the grand champion status of two of her market goats helps her Saturday during the sale. Mocha and Fudge, both 7 months old, won top honors in their categories. During the last six months, she taught them how to walk during a competition and how to stand in a certain way to show off their best qualities, said Emma, of Mt. Pleasant Township.

“All those endless hours in the barn paid off,” said her mother, Stacy Hayes.

The Schade family of North Huntingdon brought 44 animals to the fair, including a hen turkey that won 9-year-old Courtney a blue ribbon. It was the first year for Courtney and her sister Addison, 10, to show their breeding and market lambs.

“It's learning for the first couple of years,” said mother Kristin Schade.

A few pens away, Janelle Hayward will be contemplating whether to sell Mouse at the state fair in January or make a bid there to keep her. The judges focus on how the lamb looks and what their offspring might look like, she said.

“She was one of the youngest competitors here,” Hayward said. “I guess Mouse had more potential in the judges' eyes.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.