Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette athletic director to get raise

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 3:36 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Jeannette's part-time athletic director is in line for a pay increase.

The cash-strapped district will pay Anthony DeNunzio another $3,000 to $6,500 a year after school board members approved the raise on Monday following a series of cost-cutting moves this year.

The board voted 7-2 to approve the new pay package for the athletic director/facilities manager.

DeNunzio, 38, of Jeannette, took over the athletic director's post last year at a salary of $10,500. His new contract calls for his base pay to increase to $13,500 a year. Additional payments for each night game he attends could boost his total package to $17,100 a year.

“This was my dream job. It's something I wanted to do my entire life,” said DeNunzio, who previously served as public address announcer for Jeannette High School football games.

DeNunzio said he earned a bachelor's degree in communications from the university of Pittsburgh in 2001 and spends his day job working in several of his family's businesses. He is among a growing pool of public school athletic directors who are not employed as teachers or administrators at the school they serve.

Jeannette board members Joseph Yorio and Mark Gogolsky voted against the pay raise.

“It's not about the person, it's about dollars and cents,” Yorio said.

This year, the school board approved a one-mill property tax increase, eliminated nine teaching positions and voted to move seventh and eighth graders to the high school in order to balance the budget in the district that is facing declining enrollment and a shrinking tax base.

Jeannette expects to enroll about 1,000 students this year. Enrollment in the district declined from 1,275 in 2006-07 to 1,059 last year, state records show.

Monday night, DeNunzio told the board conference officials have told him Jeannette has the largest number of students participating in its high school football program of any of the schools in its Class A conference, which includes the region's smaller schools.

Other Jeannette sports, however, have faced declining participation. Officials said that was the impetus for the decision this year to eliminate middle school football and fold the wrestling team into the Hempfield program.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.