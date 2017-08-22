Jeannette athletic director to get raise

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette's part-time athletic director is in line for a pay increase.

The cash-strapped district will pay Anthony DeNunzio another $3,000 to $6,500 a year after school board members approved the raise on Monday following a series of cost-cutting moves this year.

The board voted 7-2 to approve the new pay package for the athletic director/facilities manager.

DeNunzio, 38, of Jeannette, took over the athletic director's post last year at a salary of $10,500. His new contract calls for his base pay to increase to $13,500 a year. Additional payments for each night game he attends could boost his total package to $17,100 a year.

“This was my dream job. It's something I wanted to do my entire life,” said DeNunzio, who previously served as public address announcer for Jeannette High School football games.

DeNunzio said he earned a bachelor's degree in communications from the university of Pittsburgh in 2001 and spends his day job working in several of his family's businesses. He is among a growing pool of public school athletic directors who are not employed as teachers or administrators at the school they serve.

Jeannette board members Joseph Yorio and Mark Gogolsky voted against the pay raise.

“It's not about the person, it's about dollars and cents,” Yorio said.

This year, the school board approved a one-mill property tax increase, eliminated nine teaching positions and voted to move seventh and eighth graders to the high school in order to balance the budget in the district that is facing declining enrollment and a shrinking tax base.

Jeannette expects to enroll about 1,000 students this year. Enrollment in the district declined from 1,275 in 2006-07 to 1,059 last year, state records show.

Monday night, DeNunzio told the board conference officials have told him Jeannette has the largest number of students participating in its high school football program of any of the schools in its Class A conference, which includes the region's smaller schools.

Other Jeannette sports, however, have faced declining participation. Officials said that was the impetus for the decision this year to eliminate middle school football and fold the wrestling team into the Hempfield program.

