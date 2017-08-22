Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Trial set for baby sitter in charge when boy fatally shot in Mt. Pleasant

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
Brooke Nelson, 18, leaves the Norvelt office of Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels on June 9, 2016. Nelson was baby-sitting Joshua Hudec's three children at the time when John Henry Burnsworth fatally shot James Robert "J.R." Gustafson. Nelson waived her right to a premiminarly hearing on charges of endangering the welfare of children, possession of firearms by a minor and reckless endangering .
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review

Fatal shooting victim James Robert Gustafson, who is also known as J.R., of Mt. Pleasant.
Evan Sanders | Tribune-Review

Mark Gustafson and his wife, Leah Smith-Gustafson, the parents of James Robert "J.R." Gustafson, 13, who was fatally shot by John Henry Burnsworth, leave the Norvelt office of Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels on June 9, 2016, after a hearing for three adults facing charges related to the incident.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review

The house at 151 S. Church St. in Mt. Pleasant where 13-year-old J.R. Gustafson was fatally shot on Sunday night. John Burnsworth, 14, of Mt. Pleasant was charged as an adult with homicide and illegal possession of firearm by a minor.
Evan Sanders | Tribune-Review


Updated 12 minutes ago

A baby sitter charged with endangering the welfare of children will go to trial in November for allowing a teenager access to a loaded gun used to fatally shoot his friend in Mt. Pleasant.

That's what the parents of James Robert “J.R.” Gustafson, the 13-year-old boy who was killed last year, said they wanted following a brief court hearing Tuesday for Brooke Nelson.

The 20-year-old Ruffsdale woman is charged with 11 counts related to Gustafson's death on March 20, 2016.

“We're just getting tired of coming back here so many times,” said Mark Gustafson, J.R.'s father. “She was in charge that night, so she should be held more responsible than anyone else.”

Assistant District Attorney Tom Grace said attempts to reach a plea bargain for Nelson have failed. Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway told Nelson and her defense attorney, Jack Manderino, that the trial will be held in November if a plea deal is not reached.

“There will be no further continuances at that time,” Hathaway said. “Everybody, make sure you are ready (for trial) with your witnesses.”

Police said Nelson was left in charge of three children, all younger than 10, at Joshua Hudec's South Church Street apartment, where a loaded handgun was unsecured in a bedroom.

Investigators contend that Nelson asked then 14-year-old John Burnsworth, who was visiting the apartment, to get the gun and use it to scare off Gustafson from the home.

Burnsworth and Gustafson were friends and seventh-grade classmates at Mt. Pleasant Area Middle School.

Police said Burnsworth shot Gustafson in the face. During a court appearance this year, Burnsworth said he believed he had unloaded the weapon before he ordered Gustafson to raise his arms, then pulled the trigger.

Burnsworth was convicted in juvenile court of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to an indefinite period of time at a reform school in Cambria County.

Hudec, 32, pleaded guilty this year to 10 misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The prosecution dropped a felony charge of possession of an illegal firearm and Hathaway sentenced Hudec to serve 11 1/2-to-23 months in jail.

Manderino said Nelson might be willing to accept a similar deal but that he's prepared a strong defense should the case go to trial.

“She didn't pull the trigger. I think that's a good defense,” he said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

