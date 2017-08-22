Mt. Pleasant teen charged with allowing minor to drink and drive before wrecking in Hempfield
State police this week charged a 19-year-old from Mt. Pleasant with allowing a minor to drink and drive before wrecking on a Hempfield road in July.
Troopers on Monday charged Taylor Marie Johnson with three counts each of corruption of minors and reckless endangerment and summary offenses of permitting an unauthorized person to drive and unlawful activities.
The charges have been mailed by summons. A preliminary hearing will be held Oct. 24.
Johnson allegedly told investigators that she, a 15-year-old male driver and three other juveniles had been drinking prior to the July 24 crash on Armburst Road. The driver was transported to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville with a possible broken leg. Police said he did not have a driver's license or learner's permit to operate Johnson's Chevrolet Cavalier.
