Storm topples trees, cuts power to thousands in Westmoreland
Updated 2 hours ago
A storm that moved through Westmoreland County Tuesday afternoon caused widespread damage, with reports of trees toppled on roads, homes and power lines, interrupting electric service to thousands of residents.
According to a Westmoreland County Emergency Management dispatcher, Murrysville and Penn Township were among the hardest-hit communities in a storm that rolled through before 4 p.m. Harrison City Road in Penn Township and East Pittsburgh Street in Salem Township were among affected areas.
A West Penn Power online map indicated more than 3,500 customers were affected by power outages between Delmont and Export and another 500 or more lost power near Level Green.
Utility crews were assessing the damage and didn't have an estimate for when power might be restored, according to the West Penn Power website.
