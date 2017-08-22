Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Fort Ligonier to host author discussing Washington's farewell address

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 8:18 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The author of a book on President Washington's farewell address to the new nation will discuss Washington's speech during a program at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Fort Ligonier.

John Avlon, author of “Washington's Farewell: The Founding Father's Warning to Future Generations,” which was published earlier this year, will be the first nationally known speaker to appear in the new Fort Ligonier Center for History Education.

Avlon, who is editor-in-chief and managing director of The Daily Beast and a CNN political analyst, said the wisdom of Washington's address is both timely and timeless.

“It was once regarded as civic scripture, more widely reprinted than the Declaration of Independence, and in it, Washington gave us the gift of his warnings about the forces that he feared could destroy our democratic republic, rooted in the lessons of history. Chief among them were the dangers of hyper-partisanship, excessive debt and foreign powers influencing our politics and policy. We are struggling with all three of these poisonous forces today and “Washington's Farewell” feels more relevant than ever,” Avlon said in a statement.

Erica Nuckles, Fort Ligonier's director of history and collections, said that Avlon's “Washington's Farewell,” like the complex story of young Washington's experience at Fort Ligonier during the French and Indian War, is a humanizing account of Washington's tenure as the country's first president.

“It brings to light Washington's ability as a strong, moral leader to rise above virulent factionalism for the good of the country during his lifetime, while also recognizing the foresight of Washington through the messages and guidance he left for future generations of Americans,” Nuckles said in a statement.

Avlon also will be signing his book, copies of which are on sale at the Fort Ligonier Museum Store. He also is the author of “Independent Nation: How Centrists Can Change American Politics, Wingnuts: How the Lunatic Fringe is Hijacking America.”

Fort Association members will be charged $15 for attending and the fee for non-members is $20. Tickets may be reserved in advance and will be available at the door.

For more information, contact Fort Ligonier at 724-238-9701 or visit www.fortligonier.org.

