In Westmoreland County, GOP gains come with growing pains

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second in a two-part series on how the major political parties in Western Pennsylvania are preparing for the 2018 elections. Today, the Trib focuses on the Republicans. Last Sunday, the Trib covered the Democrats .

There's no denying Republicans recently have achieved success in Westmoreland County that three decades before was nearly unthinkable.

But wins at the polls have come at a cost, according to local party veterans who said that even as the GOP surges to potentially take over as the dominant party in Westmoreland County, internal bickering and an uneasiness with the national political landscape could make Republican successes short-lived.

"Our party needs to have more focus. We have to make sure our leadership is uniting and not dividing. We have agendas in place that are personal and not party agendas," said state Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield.

The story of the local GOP's success started with Ward, who took up politics first as a hobby, then a career two decades ago.

Ward was elected chairwoman of the county's Republican Committee in 1996 when the GOP faced a voter registration deficit of more than 2-to-1 and nearly every major local and national elected official carried a "D" next to their names.

Change was slow, starting in 2000 when George W. Bush became the first Republican to carry Westmoreland County in decades. Fifteen years later, the GOP authored a clean sweep in local elections, winning a majority on the county's board of commissioners and every row office seat up for grabs that year.

Republicans continued to win state House and Senate seats and built on its dominance at the polls last year in overwhelmingly supporting Donald Trump, who won more than 64 percent of the local vote.

And voting registration numbers continue to surge; Republicans last year topped 100,000 and now are within about 10,000 of overtaking the Democrats.

With that success, though, have come cracks in the foundation Ward and others laid.

"Nothing lasts forever. You can be up today, and tomorrow everything can turn on you. We can never get complacent, and we can never stop pushing," said Michael Korns, the current chairman of the county's Republican committee.

Korns this month was the target of a coup attempt as a group of about 15 committee members asked for his resignation, in part because they claimed he did not actively support Ward's bid to win a multi-county nomination to represent the party in a special election next year to replace Rep. Tim Murphy, a Mt. Lebanon Republican who resigned under a cloud of scandal.

Korns said he won't resign and suggested the move to seek his ouster was a symptom of a political party still trying to learn how to deal with success.

"This is just growing pains," Korns said.

Experts said the GOP's steady growth within the county over the past 20 years is the result of a conservative-minded population that previously registered and voted Democratic out of habit or past allegiances.

Pittsburgh political analyst Bill Green said circumstance, while important in turning Westmoreland County from blue to red, ultimately could lead to problems heading into next year's midterm elections and gubernatorial campaign.

"Republicans are like first cousins. They will look at you and knife you in the back at the same time. It's not a party that unites very well," Green said. "There is a real concern about splintering."

That potential for splintering prompted a meeting of the GOP's executive board in early December to give a vote of confidence to Korns.

Still, sustained growth and success remain a concern.

Korns said attitudes of Republicans in the county have changed during the past two decades. Where once conservative views and fiscal restraint were their hallmark, a more aggressive and activist political agenda has overtaken the party's platform.

"No doubt being anti-establishment is the thing. There is no doubt being seen as anti-establishment is considered a huge plus here," Korns said.

It is that political ideology that led to Trump's landslide win in Westmoreland County and figures to carry Republicans to success in next year's midterms, Korns said.

But those views and strong support for Trump ultimately could be the GOP's undoing, according to Jerry Shuster, a professor of communication and presidential rhetoric at the University of Pittsburgh.

"The president's popularity rating is still only at 37 percent, and that could impact things locally," Shuster said. "I think voters also could be very disturbed by a lack of progress in Washington, D.C., and beyond."

While national politics have given the local party a new identity, old-guard Republicans such as Ward insist that infighting among the GOP eventually could lead to trouble.

Tom Balya, a Democrat who served on the county's board of commissioners for 16 years before leaving office in 2012, said his party lost its focus and drive in part because of infighting among leadership.

Balya said he sees Republicans now dealing with similar issues.

"It's what happens to any political organization in power. We're seeing an emergence of factions in their party, and that's the challenge — how those factions can come together," Balya said.

Ward said leadership disagreements could be problematic.

"It definitely makes us look divided and goes to show we do have a lot of extremes on the right. You can't work people up with just words," Ward said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.