Westmoreland

Holiday craft show to benefit Ligonier Valley Air Force JROTC

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Those getting an early start on their Christmas shopping at Ligonier Valley High School on Nov. 4 will be benefitting a group of young cadets who are planning a journey to honor the service members who died at Pearl Harbor.

The Ligonier Valley Air Force JROTC Holiday Craft and Vendor Show will feature about 50 vendors — selling makeup, jewelry, soaps and more — along with live music, a raffle and refreshments.

About 40 Ligonier Valley Air Force JROTC cadets will take a trip to Hawaii early next year, where they will participate in a flag-raising ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial to commemorate the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which killed more than 2,400 people. Almost half of those who died were sailors on board the USS Arizona battleship, which sank in the attack.

“I think to go there, to see the sacrifice made on that ship, is really special. It helps you appreciate it a bit more,” said Morgan Dunnivan, a junior at Ligonier Valley High School and JROTC cadet.

It's an expensive trip, costing about $1,500 per cadet.

The JROTC has kicked up its fundraising efforts to help students cover the cost.

The organization holds a variety of fundraisers every year, Dunnivan said, although the craft show is a first.

“We just try to make as much money as we can and do new things each year,” she said.

The organization already has raised about $1,300 through the show because of the fees paid by the vendors, according to Heather Oates, a JROTC parent volunteer who is helping to organize the show.

Each vendor paid $30, $20 of which went to benefit an individual cadet.

Oates hopes to double that figure through the sale of raffle tickets and food at the show itself.

The organization raised about $2,500 through a fundraising booth at Fort Ligonier Days.

“It's not just your typical craft show, you can help out others while you do it,” Oates said. “We always talk about service and country, and this way they can see it first-hand.”

Senior Dimitri Woloshun said the military-focused experience of being in JROTC teaches life skills that aren't part of a typical school curriculum.

“I think this class gives you great learning opportunities,” he said.

Senior Zak Ayad said the trip to the USS Arizona will drive home the significance of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“I think it's important for every cadet that is going to recognize the importance of the site,” he said.

The Ligonier Valley JROTC plans to make the craft show an annual event.

The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ligonier Valley High School Nov. 4. Admission is free.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

