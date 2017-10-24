Unity supervisor candidates divided on roadmaster role

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ed Poponick, the Democratic nominee, and Republican hopeful Paul T. McCommons will square off Nov. 7 in the race for a six-year term on the Unity board of supervisors. The winner will succeed Mike O'Barto, who is leaving to seek a seat on the Greater Latrobe School Board.

Each candidate says, if elected, attending to township duties will be his top priority. But each has a different idea about how to fulfill those duties.

Poponick wants to serve as a full-time roadmaster, making sure that planned road projects stay “on the right track.”

“With the 34 years I've been in business on my own and what I've learned, I can manage the township properly inside the office and out on the road,” Poponick said. “I think a supervisor needs to be out with the road crew.”

Since O'Barto retired as a township roadmaster in May to accept a job in the private sector, Supervisor John Mylant has been the sole Unity roadmaster.

McCommons believes he could provide effective oversight of road maintenance without being a full-time township worker, relying on a crew foreman to handle day-to-day details. He said he would be “a full-time supervisor” and would “respond if there are any problems that need attention. All they've got to do is call me on the phone or send me an email.”

While the hourly wage for a Unity roadmaster is $26.94, McCommons said he could save the township about $100,000 by not working in that capacity. He said he would claim annual pay of $4,125 state law grants to a non-working supervisor.

Poponick said he also would “respond to residents' phone calls when something is needed,“ adding, “I want to make sure when something needs acted on, we're acting as quickly as possible. Returning people's calls is number one.”

McCommons said he wants to make sure residents' concerns are addressed timely. He suggested electronic permit applications and detailed Unity meeting minutes be posted on the township website. He also thinks some supervisor meetings should be scheduled later than 4:30 p.m., so more people could attend.

Whichever candidate is elected will take part in Unity's recovery from a Sept. 24 arson that destroyed the township public works building, several trucks and other equipment. The building was a consolidation of multiple garage sites in the township.

“I'm going to be totally for rebuilding what we had before on the same spot,” Poponick said. “I think we should be centralized like we have since 2004. I want to see us get another building there, maybe even better.”

“I don't know if I'd build one where everything is inside one building. You're putting all your eggs in one basket,” McCommons said.

He said replacement public works facilities should have a fire retardant system and recommended adding surveillance cameras to all township buildings to enhance security.

Both candidates expressed support for local fire departments and agreed there is a need to provide adequate funding for their service. Poponick said an increase in the township's 1-mill fire tax would be a last resort.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.