5 candidates seek 4 seats on Greater Latrobe School Board

Steven LoCascio and Mike O'Barto are vying with incumbents Dr. Rhonda A. Laughlin, Heidi Kozar and William A. Palmer Jr. for four seats on the Greater Latrobe School Board. Kathryn Elder, who has served on the board for more than three decades, decided not to seek re-election.

The top vote-getters on Nov. 7 will win four-year terms on a board that will see the opening of a new Latrobe Elementary School but will continue to face heavy financial obligations to the Public School Employees' Retirement System (PSERS).

“If we didn't have the PSERS issue, our school district would never have to raise taxes,” said Kozar. “It's nothing we can control. We have no say in what the bill is.”

Kozar served as a school director for 12 years before stepping away at the end of 2015 to spend more time with her family. She returned to the board in March, appointed to fill out the final months of an unexpired term, and placed her hat in the ring for another four years.

She said the board and district staff do their best to contain costs, noting administrators have been told since 2010 to reduce budget requests for each school building.

Kozar is glad she was involved in organizing the nonprofit Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation — which, with community support, provides grants for items including technology purchases. “That's been a wonderful asset for our district,” she said.

“The district has no control over 92 percent of the budget,” said Palmer, who is seeking a third term on the board and heads its technology committee. “We do very well with what we can control. We pay attention to everything from the purchase of paper to the purchase of energy,” He pointed out that the board reviews the district budget several times a year.

It's difficult for the district to budget confidently if the amount of funding it can expect from the state is in flux, LoCascio said. “We have to be fiscally responsible, and sometimes we have to make difficult decisions what is in the best interest of the community and the students in that community,” he said.

Citing 24 years of experience with budgeting and municipal operations, as a Unity Township supervisor, O'Barto thinks the school board “can curb spending and, at the same time, keep education a high priority.

“I do believe there are places in the budget that we could probably save some money on. I want to make sure that we do not have more people than we need. I want to make sure that our administrators are working as diligently as possible for the taxpayers.”

O'Barto pledged not to vote to raise taxes. “My motto is: Make it work,” he said.

Officials have said the district won't have to raise taxes to pay for the Latrobe Elementary construction, which is being financed through bond issues.

Kozar said the new school is “going to be a tremendous asset. We did it at a very low cost, and we did it at the right time. We locked in a great rate.”

O'Barto said he doesn't believe taxpayers had enough time to respond once the district unveiled plans for the school — which is set to open in the fall of 2018. “I think there should have been a lot more public participation,” he said.

Regarding academics, LoCascio and Kozar say producing well-rounded graduates should be the district's overriding aim.

Kozar said the district does a good job preparing students to do well on state assessment tests. Its new Career Pathways program, which aligns courses to a preferred field of endeavour, also holds promise.

But, she added, “We need to temper the specificity of that type of education with the belief that we also need to provide a well-rounded education to our students. We really live that with the arts, athletics and academics.”

LoCascio said the focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) shouldn't overshadow lessons in history, language arts and foreign languages.

He said students will “find an area they want to concentrate in. I don't think we should narrow their options; we should broaden them.”

LoCascio said school directors have done a good job. Now that he is retired, he wants to serve on the board. Citing his 41 years of experience in education, he said that “firsthand understanding will help me as we have to make difficult decisions.”

Palmer and O'Barto stressed the importance of offering students alternatives to college-preparatory studies.

“I'd like to put more focus on the vo-tech school,” said Palmer, who serves on the joint operating committee for the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC).

While there has been a slight uptick in enrollment in the center's construction and machine-tool courses, he said, overall, “We can't get enough people through that program, to go into the workforce, There's nobody going into the trades.”

Palmer noted there is a shortage of workers available to fill openings in the skilled trades, which offer salaries that compare favorably to those a college graduate might expect. He suggested reaching out to increase student awareness of the programs at EWCTC.

“We have to give our students all the tools they need for the future, whether it be going to college or going to a technical school,” O'Barto said.

Laughlin, the school board president, has served on the panel for 16 years. She did not respond to requests for an interview.

