6 candidates vie for 4 seats in Greensburg Salem School Board election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Education: Master's degree in education from California University of Pennsylvania, bachelor's degree in French from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Hempfield Area High School.

The candidates for Greensburg Salem School Board agree about the importance of balancing the district's educational mission with the need to control taxes amid ever-rising costs, but they have different perspectives about what that balance looks like.

Candidates Ronald Mellinger and Rachel Shaw are running on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Rich Guerrieri and Lynna Thomas are running as Democrats, while Jeffrey Metrosky and Jonathan O'Brien are on the GOP ticket. Four seats on the board are open.

Mellinger has served on the board since 2003 and is currently board president.

“I'm the one that walks that fine line, who wants to provide a quality education to the students, but at what cost to the taxpayer's pocketbook?” he said.

The district's financial situation has become much tighter since he joined the board, with state-mandated retirement costs skyrocketing and revenue dwindling.

He said he's proud of how the board has struck the balance so far.

“The education that we're providing, and the rate that our taxpayers pay, I think I'm most proud of that, given that we are an underprivileged district,” he said.

His experience will help him continue to make tough decisions if elected to another term, he said.

Jeffrey Metrosky, who has served one term on the board, said more needs to be done to reduce costs and stop tax increases.

“I can tell you I've been very unhappy with the 16 tax increases in the last 17 years,” he said. “I will continue to fight that battle if I'm on for another four years.”

Metrosky said he thinks the district needs to do more to cut expenses.

“I think it's the same-old, same-old. I think what we need to do is start thinking outside the box, but I see a reluctance on the board and the administration.”

He said he believes its possible to cut costs while maintaining the quality of education and extracurricular activities.

“I always believe that I have voted in the best interests of the students and the taxpayers.”

O'Brien said stopping tax increases would be his top priority as a board member.

“I'm not going to raise taxes if I'm on the board. That's what I'm going to do. I'm against tax increases and these outrageous contracts they've been giving,” he said.

O'Brien disapproves of a contract agreement reached last year that provided raises to members of the Greensburg Salem Education Association, which represents about 200 teachers, nurses and counselors, who nearly went on strike before a deal was reached.

“I won't be supporting contracts that burden the taxpayers,” he said.

He urged his fellow candidates to take a firm stance on taxes.

“I'm challenging all candidates to pledge in writing that they will not support tax increases,” he said.

Shaw said the district needs to find ways to appeal to Harrisburg. Many of Greensburg Salem's budgetary woes come from the state level, and solving them will require state-level advocacy, she said.

“I think the first thing we can do is really try to educate taxpayers, who are oftentimes parents, about some of the things they can do to advocate for change in Harrisburg.”

Shaw is a business agent for the Service Employees International Union, a position she says gives her experience in difficult negotiations.

“I've been involved in negotiating contracts for probably about 15 to 17 years, I have experience working with issues that affect human services, which in turn affects our local communities.”

She wants to find ways to increase enrollment and provide more opportunities for students, she said.

“Mostly I would like to see a growing, thriving district,” she said.

Thomas said she wants to encourage conversations among people in the district to learn about people's priorities and discover possible solutions.

“It's already a great place to live, and I think it's already a great school district, but I think we can continue that kind of improvement with these kinds of conversations,” she said.

She has experience as an educator and counselor, which she says gives her a useful perspective.

“I'm a listener. I'm someone who takes in a lot of information and a lot of processing. A lot of my job is problem solving and working with others to figure something out.”

She's already been talking with district residents about what Greensburg Salem should do in the future, she said.

“What I”m seeing is that people are responsive to discussions about education. How do we provide the best education we can?” she said.

Guerrieri did not respond to calls requesting comment.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.