2 Mt. Pleasant Area school directors face election challenges from 3 newcomers

Occupation: Retired photographer at Pittsburgh Tribune-Review; also worked at Daily Courier and Tribune-Review.

Some new directors will be taking over on Mt. Pleasant Area School Board, but it's up to voters to determine how many.

Three newcomers are challenging two incumbents for four seats on the board.

Robert Gumbita Sr., 75, and Warren Leeder, 78, both are hoping to retain their seats and continue to guide the district, which is considering closing an elementary school and realigning other grades in addition to increasing costs and declining enrollment.

Newcomers Kimberly Grindle, 57; John Sarnese, 72; and Donald Seder, 50, are vying for the open four-year terms.Sarnese, Seder and Leeder are cross-filed on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

Gumbita won a Democratic nomination and Grindle won a Republican nomination.

• Grindle was appointed by the county's Republican committee after a candidate who won the nomination in May decided not to run.

“I believe in transparency, I believe in being honest, I believe in being fair,” she said. “I care very much about our community.”

Grindle previously operated the Cutting Edge salon in Mt. Pleasant Township. She considered a run for school board in the past but said now is the right time.

“I just want to do a good job,” she said. “I'm a supporter of teachers, parents and students.”

The candidates who are elected will, with the remainder of the board, decide whether to approve a proposal to close Rumbaugh Elementary School and realign other grades or redistrict school boundaries.

“I am totally opposed to it,” Grindle said, adding that she doesn't think administrators have investigated the option thoroughly enough.• Gumbita has been on the board for 20 years, serving as president for the past 12.

“I want to continue the work that we've done at Mt. Pleasant,” he said. “I get a lot of pleasure out of it.”

Gumbita touted several achievements during his tenure, including increasing safety and security by hiring armed police officers and conducting safety drills.

Gumbita hopes to be able to lease Rumbaugh, if the proposal is approved, to have a steady stream of income.

“A lot of these things that we're doing is not what the board and administrators want to do, but it's because of the lack of funding from the state,” he said.

The district's budget has been tight in recent years with required increases to the contributions all school districts must make to the state employee retirement system.

“We have been doing more with less,” he said. “We cut five teaching positions, we cut back in every part of our budget ... without actually hurting students and cutting vital programs.”

“I just think the state is failing miserably in properly funding education,” he said.

• Leeder has been a school director off and on for 28 years. He wants the board to become more transparent with the public about what happens in executive sessions.

“We do need change,” he said. “We have to have a change.”

Leeder said the Rumbaugh proposal sounds like a good plan, as presented during a public hearing this month, but said nothing will happen until the new board is elected.

The district raised property taxes recently to combat rising costs.

“It's going to have to be cuts,” Leeder said. “We have to make cuts. We're going to have to.”

• Sarnese wants to bring his business experience to the board. He served on the board in the 1980s.

“There needs to be a change up there,” he said. “Spending is out of control.”

If elected, he promised to get started right away.

“There needs to be more accountability to what's going on in the school district,” he said. “We need to learn to do more with less. Everything needs to be looked at. Administration, all spending.”

He is willing to consider a change at Rumbaugh if it would result in more money saved.

“We have to look at it to see what kind of savings it is and what kind of hardship it puts on the families,” he said.

• Seder hopes to bring a new perspective and his work experience as a mechanical engineer to the board.

“I consider it giving back to the community” and the district, he said of his candidacy.”I want to be able to help make the decisions that drive our district.”

Seder said he is willing to do a “deep dive” to examine information to prepare for decisions that may lie ahead, if elected. He has been analyzing district spending versus student test scores.

“I'm willing to listen,” he said. “I'm willing to think creatively to find solutions to students' problems, to administration's problems and to taxpayers' concerns.”

He emphasized the importance of examining short- and long-term potential cost savings of a proposal to close Rumbaugh.

“Not only does that affect our students, but how does that affect our taxpayers?” he said.

