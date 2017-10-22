Westmoreland County Common Pleas judge race puts focus on families

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last month, she was elected to serve as the court's next president judge for a term that begins in January. She will be the first woman to serve as a president judge in the county.

Hathaway, 67, of Murrysville, is asking voters to retain her on the bench for another 10-year term. Hathaway has served 20 years as judge, the first six years in family court and the last 14 years presiding over criminal court cases. She previous served 10 years as a county prosecutor.

Westmoreland County voters also will decide on Election Day whether to give Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway another term in office.

Education: Bachelor of arts in government and philosophy, University of Virginia; law degree, University of Michigan School of Law

Come January, a judge in a crisp new robe will be hearing cases in Westmoreland County — one of the two candidates seeking election to the seat on Nov. 7 — and family matters will be the focus of their efforts.

The candidates, Republican Jim Silvis and Democrat Lisa Monzo, both said working with families would be a priority for them as a county Common Pleas Court judge.

The winner likely will be assigned to the family court division.

The new judge will serve a 10-year term, filling a vacancy on the bench left last year by the death of Judge Debra Pezze. Common Pleas Court judges in Westmoreland County receive an annual salary of $178,868.

“Family court judges can have the most impact on people's lives,” Silvis said.

Silvis has been practicing law since 2001 and is a partner in the Greensburg-based firm of O'Connell and Silvis. While his practice primarily focuses on civil court, Silvis works as a part-time solicitor for Westmore­land County, handling cases for the Children's Bureau and the Area Agency on Aging. He previously served as an assistant public defender.

Silvis, a registered Republican, finished first among three candidates in the GOP primary in May, including Monzo. He ran unsuccessfully for one of two vacancies on the county court in 2015.

Monzo is making her first bid for public office. She is a partner along with her father and husband at Galloway & Monzo in Greensburg. Monzo has a general law practice and previously served as an adjunct professor at Seton Hill University, has clerked for two judges and worked as an assistant public defender and a juvenile court liaison.

A Democrat, she finished first in that party's primary in May.

“Once I started working with kids, I found my passion, and that's what I want to bring onto the bench,” Monzo said.

A survey released in the spring by the Westmoreland County Bar Association asked lawyers to rate the candidates. Silvis earned top grades: He was rated highly recommended by 57 percent of the more than 200 attorneys who participated. Twenty-six percent of the respondents recommended him for the judicial vacancy.

Monzo received highly recommended grades from 32 percent of the lawyers, while 28 percent rated her as recommended.

Monzo said she doesn't have a defined judicial ideology but she believes that as a judge she can help the community by working to curb the county's ongoing drug epidemic.

She said there are three steps to that approach: sentence drug dealers, work to expand the county's drug court program and acquire a deeper understanding of why people become addicted to drugs.

“I believe strongly there are good people in the community, good people working hard to improve the lives of others,” Monzo said.

Silvis said, if elected, he, too, wouldn't come to the job with a set-in-stone ideology.

“I am focusing on nonpolitical messages and fairness. I want to adhere to the law. A judge should be an apolitical position,” Silvis said.

During his time as a private attorney, Silvis said, he has attended numerous drug forums and been involved with local community groups and as a board member with Laurel Legal Services, which provides free legal representation to low-income people in civil matters.

He said that during his 16-year legal career, he's learned what it takes to be a good judge.

“It's more of a perspective and understanding of the people who come before you, that they are more than just a plaintiff and defendant. These are real people, so you have to get a better understanding of the issues before you,” Silvis said.

Monzo said her life experience also would be of value to her as a judge.

“I just think it is important to have not just the legal knowledge but the life experience. A judge truly hears the most vulnerable voices,” Monzo said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.