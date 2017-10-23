Jeannette council candidates offer divergent views of city's direction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The race for two seats on Jeannette Council has a divide: candidates who think the city is moving in a positive direction and those who don't.

Incumbents Gabriel Homan and Chuck Highlands are being challenged on Nov. 7 by former recreation director Nancy Peters and former councilman and city clerk Ronald Dinsmore. Peters and Dinsmore are running as the “home team,” along with mayor-elect Curtis Antoniak, who is unopposed.

The outcome of the race could decide the city's future for the next four years as several issues — including union contracts that are set to expire, the possibility of outsourcing the sanitation department and the redevelopment of key parcels — are on the horizon. Jeannette has been in pre-Act 47 status since 2011 , which means the state stepped in to help the city avoid bankruptcy. Council members are paid $1,200 annually.

Dinsmore

Dinsmore, 75, a Democrat, previously served on council but did not finish his term to tend to a family illness.

He is displeased with the current state of the city and said a full-time code enforcement officer is desperately needed.

“There's no fiscal responsibility there,” he said.

Improvements to public infrastructure are sorely needed, as are positive promotions of the city on social media networks, he said. Dinsmore questioned the need to borrow $3.5 million in bonds last year while having $4 million in a reserve account from the February 2015 sale of its sewage authority to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. The bonds are being directed to improvement projects such as road paving, flood control and other improvements.

“That's not a very good aspect of being financially responsible,” he said.

Dinsmore criticized this year's $300,000 paving project in the Paruco Park neighborhood.

“I don't know what they went by, but there's streets in this city that look like they were hit with a rocket, a grenade, and they didn't touch those streets,” he said. “I think they need to look at infrastructure within the city.”

Dinsmore said he wants to see a police officer walking around town, not a pay kiosk at the city-maintained Magee Avenue lot. He opposes a current demolition and acquisition project funded by the $500,000 in proceeds from the sewage sale , saying the city should instead put liens on the homes and let the property owners deal with their dilapidated structures.

“I want to see what we need. I think infrastructure's a good start. We need improvements in the city.”

Dinsmore was city clerk from 1996 to 2008. He sued the city in 2011 for age discrimination after being ousted from the position. A settlement was reached for $78,500 .

Highlands

Highlands, 77, a Republican, was appointed to his seat in January 2016 and has frequently attended city council meetings for decades. He previously served on the board during an appointment in 2005 but then didn't seek re-election.

“I have never seen a more positive direction than I have seen in the past four years or more,” he said. “I want to see it continue. I'd like to see everything that's being done continue.”

That includes the demolition and acquisition project, employing a deputy chief fiscal officer in Michelle Langdon and having a city manager, Michael Nestico , in charge.

“It's being run like a business,” Highlands said.

Homan

Homan, 43, a Republican, is seeking his second term.

He touted several accomplishments during the last four years, including preventing the city from declaring bankruptcy, directing money from the sewage sale to acquire and demolish properties and adding technology and other improvements at city hall.

A way to spark revitalization, Homan said, is by clearing out blighted properties.

“I would like to see revitalization continue to take place in Jeannette through utilizing the $500,000 that we allotted for acquisition and demolition of dilapidated properties,” he said. “I was the first one to actually make that recommendation in regard to allotting money toward demolition of those dilapidated properties.”

“I think that project is working well and I'm very proud of that accomplishment,” he said. “I plan to continue to work with the county and state officials in any capacity that we can to help bring about revitalization.”

Homan favors outsourcing garbage collection if bids sought this month show doing so would be a cost savings to citizens.

“It will provide more services for the city as a whole and it will eliminate future legacy costs for the taxpayers,” he said.“I will continue to be a watchdog and fight for fair public union sector contracts that align more with what the taxpayers can afford,” he said.Peters

Peters, 70, a Democrat, retired as the city's recreation commission director in 2013.

Having recreational opportunities in the city for young people is important to her.

“Kids are my big thing,” she said. “I love kids, I want to see things for the kids here in the community.”

Peters said she wants to see “what's happening” and that she has “no particular ideas” about what she might want to do, if elected. She said it is important to sustain the momentum for redevelopment efforts at the former Monsour Medical Center site on Route 30 and at the defunct Jeannette Glass factory, which is being demolished.

“I want to see Jeannette prosper and grow,” she said. “My heart's here.”

Peters said she is involved in several community organizations, including as secretary for the local Kiwanis club. She has been a Girl Scout leader for 20 years.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.