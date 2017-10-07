Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania coroners coordinate data on drug overdoses

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

A more complete picture of statewide overdose death statistics is slowly coming together on a website operated by University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy researchers.

In the past year, 17 coroners and medical examiners have begun sharing their data on Overdose Free PA .

“It's an extraordinary program unlike anything else in the U.S.,” said Allegheny County's medical examiner, Dr. Karl Williams, who, along with Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha, provided death data last year to get the program started. “There's nothing like it for information about what is going on for overdoses in each of the individual counties.”

Researchers hope to house overdose death data from all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties on Overdose Free PA to aid in community prevention and enforcement efforts. So far, the 19 participating coroners and medical examiners have provided data for at least 2016, while some counties have several years' worth of information and regularly update statistics as toxicology reports are completed.

Program director Lynn Mirigian wants Overdose Free PA, which is funded using state money, to be a hub in light of a growing nationwide epidemic that has killed thousands. In 2016, there were 4,652 drug overdose deaths in the state, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration report . About 1,848 of them are on Overdose Free PA, which is a partnership of several state organizations and run by Pitt's Pennsylvania Opioid Overdose Reduction Technical Assistance Center.

“The website was started to be a help to the coroners and a help to the community,” Mirigian said. “The coroner has to be willing to contribute their data. They have to sign off on it.”

The data provided by coroners is broken down into several categories, including gender, race, location of death, age and type of drugs in the person's system. Coroners track their information differently, making it a challenge to coordinate the information in one spot.

“We have counties that do paper records,” Mirigian said, adding that researchers have manually input that data. “It's such a service to the community that we don't mind doing that.”

That service is important to employees in various counties who are deluged with deaths, Bacha said.

“The time and work that's involved, a lot of these offices are understaffed, underpaid,” he said. “Anything is a help. It's obviously important because (the epidemic is) not going away.”

In addition to the website, Overdose Free PA plans epidemic response efforts with numerous counties and tracks where opioid overdose antidote naloxone is available. DEA officials worked with Overdose Free PA on the agency's 2016 report.

Spokesman Patrick Trainor said the DEA uses Overdose Free PA to track specific drugs and change enforcement strategies.

“What they do is phenomenal,” he said. “It would be our wish that they have data from all 67 counties.”

The majority in Western Pennsylvania share their statistics, as do a few others near Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Scranton. Residents and police have used the numbers to better protect their communities and those who are addicted, Mirigian said.

That is a critical opportunity to provide, Williams said.

“That data is important to local efforts,” he said. “There's no tool like it.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.