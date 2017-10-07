Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Newsmaker: Lori Grant

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017

Updated 21 hours ago

Noteworthy: The Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA) named Grant the 2017 Assisted Living/Personal Care Executive Director of the Year. She also was one of seven health care professionals to receive the PHCA Hero Award. Grant was recognized for her work in developing and successfully executing an effective emergency disaster plan that helped protect the residents of Newhaven Court at Lindwood. What was once imagined as a worst-case scenario became a reality in 2016, when a sprinkler pipe burst and flooded the facility. Residents were evacuated, and treatment and care were able to continue while they were temporarily housed at a nearby hotel. “To be honest, that day, the staff was the hero. Because they responded quickly and they did what they were trained to do,” Grant said.

Age: 38

Residence: Connellsville, Fayette County

Family: Husband and 4-year-old son

Education: Bachelor's degree in communication and public relations from California University of Pennsylvania

Occupation: Executive director, Newhaven Court at Lindwood

Background: After graduating from college in 2012, Grant moved to Maryland and took an interview for a marketing position at an assisted-living facility. At the time, she didn't really know what the field was about, she said, but quickly discovered that working with the elderly was her calling. The experience changed the way she looked at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities and showed her that these programs could offer new opportunities to residents. After working at the facility in Maryland for 10 years and working her way up to an administrative position, Grant took the job with Newhaven, where she has worked for the last seven years.

Quote: “I'm inspired every day by the people I work with. I'm inspired by the residents; I'm inspired by their families.”

