Export native at London museum during crash; describes confusion, chaos outside

Jake Kaylor and his girlfriend had just stepped inside London's Science Museum when panicked pedestrians began pouring through the museum doors to escape the chaos outside.

"We saw people running on the streets from the neighboring Natural History Museum," Kaylor, 21, of Export, said in an email Saturday. "My girlfriend said, 'Jake, why are people running? Something must have happened.'"

I was 100 feet from this. Rachel and I are safe. The world is a crazy place. https://t.co/BmBWto7bzV — Jake Kaylor (@JDoeshurdles) October 7, 2017

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., a car jumped the curb outside London's Natural History Museum, driving onto the heavily trafficked sidewalk. Police said a number of people were injured, though it was not immediately clear how many or severity of the injuries.

Police detained one person. British officials have not classified the incident as terrorism.

The museum remains open but on the advice of the police we are not allowing additional visitors to enter at this time. — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) October 7, 2017

Kaylor — a Greensburg Salem High School graduate and current sophomore at Westminster College — said he went outside to see what was going on but was forced back inside with others by museum security. He said police arrived and blocked off the area.

"Groups of people were going outside to see what was happening," Kaylor said. "I asked someone what happened and he replied, 'Someone heard a bang as they were queued for the (museum) and then everyone ran."

Update: the @metpoliceuk have issued a statement about today's incident https://t.co/uJctbx2tWU — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) October 7, 2017

