Westmoreland

Export native at London museum during crash; describes confusion, chaos outside

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
A Twitter photo from @StefanoSutter shows a man being restrained alongside vehicles between the Victoria and Albert museum and the Natural History Museum in London on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Police arrested a man near London's Natural History Museum on Saturday after a vehicle apparently drove into pedestrians, injuring a number of people. Crowds in the busy tourist spot in South Kensington fled screaming in panic, an AFP reporter said.
AFP/Getty Images
A police officer, right. works at the scene of an incident between the Victoria and Albert Museum and the Natural History Museum in London on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Police said a car apparently ploughed into pedestrians near the Natural History Museum, injuring 11 people,but that the incident was not related to terrorism.
AFP/Getty Images
Jake Kaylor and his girlfriend had just stepped inside London's Science Museum when panicked pedestrians began pouring through the museum doors to escape the chaos outside.

"We saw people running on the streets from the neighboring Natural History Museum," Kaylor, 21, of Export, said in an email Saturday. "My girlfriend said, 'Jake, why are people running? Something must have happened.'"

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., a car jumped the curb outside London's Natural History Museum, driving onto the heavily trafficked sidewalk. Police said a number of people were injured, though it was not immediately clear how many or severity of the injuries.

Police detained one person. British officials have not classified the incident as terrorism.

Kaylor — a Greensburg Salem High School graduate and current sophomore at Westminster College — said he went outside to see what was going on but was forced back inside with others by museum security. He said police arrived and blocked off the area.

"Groups of people were going outside to see what was happening," Kaylor said. "I asked someone what happened and he replied, 'Someone heard a bang as they were queued for the (museum) and then everyone ran."

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib. Staff writer Bill Beckner contributed.

