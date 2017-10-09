Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield principal charged with theft granted sabbatical leave through June

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
West Hempfield Area Middle School Principal Aaron Steinly
Tribune-Review
West Hempfield Area Middle School Principal Aaron Steinly

Updated 11 hours ago

The Hempfield Area School Board voted Monday to grant West Hempfield Middle School Principal Aaron Steinly sabbatical leave effective Oct. 13 through June 30, 2018.

Hempfield Area Superintendent Tammy Wolicki could not comment on personnel matters but was able to confirm that Steinly will receive half of his salary plus benefits, per Pennsylvania School Code.

Steinly, 44, of Hidden Valley, has been on paid medical leave since June 27. He is under the care of the UPMC Brain Trauma Center after two skiing accidents he said caused traumatic brain injury and injuries to his back and spine.

Prior to that, Steinly was charged in Indiana County with theft and receiving stolen property.

State police filed charges May 19, alleging that Steinly was videotaped taking an $800 Trek road bike from the front porch of an Indiana County home April 15 after inquiring about buying the bike, the Tribune-Review reported in July.

Steinly waived his right to a preliminary hearing, moving the case to common pleas court. He has applied for a probationary program called Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD), which would allow him to have his record expunged as long as he fulfills the terms of the ARD agreement, court records show.

Steinly confirmed Monday that the case is ongoing and said that he believes his record will ultimately be expunged.

His lawyer, Brian Aston, could not be reached for comment.

The board also voted Monday to authorize David Vezendy, assistant principal at Hempfield Area High School, to continue serving as the interim principal at West Hempfield Middle School effective Oct. 13 through June 30, 2018.

Vezendy will continue to receive the same yearly salary, Wolicki said.

Anita Mash, social studies teacher at Harrold Middle School, will serve as interim assistant principal at Hempfield Area High School during the same time period.

Mash will be paid a per diem rate in addition to her yearly salary.

Salary figures were not available after Monday's board meeting.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

