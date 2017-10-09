5 arrested at Hempfield hotel after fatal heroin overdose in Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An investigation into a fatal overdose led Greensburg police to a Hempfield hotel room, where they found 697 bags of heroin and arrested five people, including a 15-year-old who allegedly sold the deadly dose.

Police were called to a Lincoln Avenue home in Greensburg Saturday evening to check on the welfare of Michelle Schultz, 40.

They discovered Schultz dead of an overdose and began an investigation to try to find who had sold her the heroin, police said.

People who knew Schultz told police she had bought the heroin from a 15-year-old boy who was operating out of the Ramada Inn in Hempfield.

Police received a warrant and searched the room at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Five people were in the room, all of whom were arrested: Brea Sanders, 20, of East Pittsburgh; Toni Sanders, 18, of Johnstown; Maurice Williams, 23, of Pittsburgh; Tywan David, 20, of East Pittsburgh; and the 15-year-old.

In addition to the heroin, police found $271 and a bag containing an unknown white powder.

The four adults have been charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delver a controlled substance.

All have been arraigned and are in Westmoreland County Prison — David on $150,000 cash bail, Williams and Toni Sanders on $100,000 each, and Brea Sanders on $75,000.

They are scheduled to appear Oct. 19 for a preliminary hearing before District Judge James Albert.

The teen will be charged in juvenile court.

Further charges are pending, according to police.

This was the Greensburg Police Department's second major recent drug seizure.

Officers seized 868 stamp bags and enough raw heroin to make about 1,500 more on Sept. 19. They charged Julius Lancelot Smith, 26, with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.