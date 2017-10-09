Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

5 arrested at Hempfield hotel after fatal heroin overdose in Greensburg

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
An investigation into a fatal overdose led Greensburg police to a Hempfield hotel room, where they found 697 bags of heroin and arrested five people, including a 15-year-old boy.
An investigation into a fatal overdose led Greensburg police to a Hempfield hotel room, where they found 697 bags of heroin and arrested five people, including a 15-year-old boy.
Toni Sanders, 19, of Johnstown, is charged by Greensburg police with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Westmoreland County Prison
Toni Sanders, 19, of Johnstown, is charged by Greensburg police with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Brea Sanders, 20, of East Pittsburgh, is charged by Greensburg police with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Westmoreland County Prison
Brea Sanders, 20, of East Pittsburgh, is charged by Greensburg police with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Tywan David, 20, of East Pittsburgh, is charged by Greensburg Polcie with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Westmoreland County Prison
Tywan David, 20, of East Pittsburgh, is charged by Greensburg Polcie with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Maurice Williams, 23, of Pittsburgh, is charged by Greensburg police with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Westmoreland County Prison
Maurice Williams, 23, of Pittsburgh, is charged by Greensburg police with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Updated 2 minutes ago

An investigation into a fatal overdose led Greensburg police to a Hempfield hotel room, where they found 697 bags of heroin and arrested five people, including a 15-year-old who allegedly sold the deadly dose.

Police were called to a Lincoln Avenue home in Greensburg Saturday evening to check on the welfare of Michelle Schultz, 40.

They discovered Schultz dead of an overdose and began an investigation to try to find who had sold her the heroin, police said.

People who knew Schultz told police she had bought the heroin from a 15-year-old boy who was operating out of the Ramada Inn in Hempfield.

Police received a warrant and searched the room at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Five people were in the room, all of whom were arrested: Brea Sanders, 20, of East Pittsburgh; Toni Sanders, 18, of Johnstown; Maurice Williams, 23, of Pittsburgh; Tywan David, 20, of East Pittsburgh; and the 15-year-old.

In addition to the heroin, police found $271 and a bag containing an unknown white powder.

The four adults have been charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delver a controlled substance.

All have been arraigned and are in Westmoreland County Prison — David on $150,000 cash bail, Williams and Toni Sanders on $100,000 each, and Brea Sanders on $75,000.

They are scheduled to appear Oct. 19 for a preliminary hearing before District Judge James Albert.

The teen will be charged in juvenile court.

Further charges are pending, according to police.

This was the Greensburg Police Department's second major recent drug seizure.

Officers seized 868 stamp bags and enough raw heroin to make about 1,500 more on Sept. 19. They charged Julius Lancelot Smith, 26, with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.