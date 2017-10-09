Knife-weilding Latrobe man charged with attempted homicide for alleged alcohol-fueled attack on his family

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Latrobe man referenced the 2012 murder of a Derry Area teacher during an alcohol-fueled confrontation when he allegedly stabbed two family members as they protected his wife from injury, according to police.

Scott A. Matuszky, 46, threatened to kill the three women with a Bowie knife Saturday morning after about three hours of drinking, victims told police.

The victims were not seriously injured. Matuszky is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $150,000 bond.

Police were dispatched to Matuszky's Gertrude Street home at 10:39 a.m. Saturday, about three hours after the suspect had started drinking, witnesses told Officer Michael Wigand.

“Scott Matuszky was being irrational and making statements relative to killing himself and his entire family,” Wigand wrote in a criminal complaint.

His wife asked her sister-in-law and daughter for help calming Matuszky down. He allegedly grabbed a large Bowie knife from his bedroom and lunged at his sister's chest, but she raised her arm and was stabbed in the right triceps.

He emerged from that room with the knife and allegedly stabbed his step-daughter three times in the thigh and abdomen while she shielded her mother, police said.

“Scott Matuszky then dropped the knife and began apologizing,” Wigand wrote in the complaint.

The three women drove to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment. Wigand observed the stab wounds, which ranged in length from a centimeter to an inch, according to the complaint.

During the confrontation, Matuszky allegedly said “he was going to pull a ‘David Stahl,'” according to the complaint, in an apparent reference to the February 2012 murder of Rebecca Anderson Stahl, 37, whose body was found in Unity days after her parents reported her missing. Her husband, David Frank Stahl, 47, is serving a life sentence for strangling her and dumping her body.

Matuszky is charged with three counts each of attempted homicide and terroristic threats and six counts of aggravated assault.

An Oct. 16 preliminary hearing is set. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.