Westmoreland

New rotary saw added to Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department rescue arsenal

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
Greensburg Hose Co. No. 7 President Rick Steele, center, demonstrates the department's new rotary rescue saw to rescue tech Rob Baker, left and Dominion Energy representative Bill Murphy.
Rick Steele, Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department
Greensburg Hose Co. No. 7 President Rick Steele, center, demonstrates the department's new rotary rescue saw to rescue tech Rob Baker, left and Dominion Energy representative Bill Murphy.

Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 7 has a new $2,700 rotary saw, which firefighters say will be an important addition to their rescue tool options.

The saw has interchangeable blades, including a diamond-tipped edge that can cut through concrete and metal. It will be used in situations where people are trapped in vehicles or collapsed buildings, said Rick Steele, president of Hose Co. No. 7.

“It basically makes us multi-functional, and it's a very important new tool that we have in our arsenal,” he said.

Several of the department's other stations have similar saws, but the tool is a first for Hose Company No. 7.

The saw has been used in training but has yet to be deployed at a rescue scene, Steele said.

It was purchased through a grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

