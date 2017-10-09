New rotary saw added to Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department rescue arsenal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 7 has a new $2,700 rotary saw, which firefighters say will be an important addition to their rescue tool options.

The saw has interchangeable blades, including a diamond-tipped edge that can cut through concrete and metal. It will be used in situations where people are trapped in vehicles or collapsed buildings, said Rick Steele, president of Hose Co. No. 7.

“It basically makes us multi-functional, and it's a very important new tool that we have in our arsenal,” he said.

Several of the department's other stations have similar saws, but the tool is a first for Hose Company No. 7.

The saw has been used in training but has yet to be deployed at a rescue scene, Steele said.

It was purchased through a grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.