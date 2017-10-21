4 seek 3 seats on Latrobe's city council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Incumbents Gerald Baldonieri and Christine Weller and fellow candidates Ralph Jenko and Jim Kelley bring varying perspectives to the Nov. 7 race for three seats on Latrobe's city council.

Baldonieri, who also serves as deputy mayor, is seeking his second four-year council term. Weller was appointed in September 2016 to a vacant seat that Jenko and Kelley both sought.

Kelley said he is winding down his 40-year career as an attorney and would bring to council his experience providing legal advice to Latrobe and to zoning panels in other area municipalities.

“I'd still like to be involved,” he said. “I don't think there's anything that's going to come down the pike that I haven't seen.”

Kelley wants council to revisit the city's master plan.

“Many years ago we were a specialty steel community,” he said. “Over time, those enterprises moved further south to the Sunbelt.

“We need to find our identity and incorporate it into the master plan. We have to know what our strengths and our assets are so we can continue to grow.”

Kelley suggested possibly encouraging development of condominiums for retirees and enticing students at nearby St. Vincent College to shop downtown.

Jenko would step down from an appointed seat on Latrobe's zoning hearing board if he is voted onto council. He praised the efforts of city officials and said, “I want to be on that team to continue those good works.”

He said budgeting and planning skills he developed in 43 years working at Kennametal could help council control spending. “I know what to look for to watch out for the city's finances so we don't get stuck in something else than a desirable arrangement, paying more than we should for some service,” he said.

Jenko said city leaders must continue to support redevelopment of run-down housing and efforts to attract and maintain businesses downtown.

“We have a few big anchor companies, but the real engine needs to be the small businesses,” he said.

In addition to council, Weller wants to continue serving on the board of the nonprofit Latrobe Community Revitalization Program that works with the city, businesses and organizations to pursue beautification and development projects. She'd like to explore development of a community center and expansion of recreational programs for children.

“I would love to be part of brainstorming regarding bringing new families into our town, as well as encouraging our young adults to stay,” she said.

She said she gained added insight into “community structure and needs” by touring businesses and hearing industry speakers in a leadership program offered through the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce.

Baldonieri, who has helped organize a 5K race for Latrobe's summer banana split festival, wants to encourage others to get involved in the community and to attend council meetings. “We've got to get people interested,” he said. “We don't know what they want unless they come to the meetings.”

Baldonieri is glad he voted to sell the city's Old Athletic Field, to provide a site for construction of the town's new elementary school, and to pass a recent ordinance that allows residents to use outdoor fire pits. Each decision has had its supporters and opponents. The latter measure includes restrictions on the type of fuel that can be burned and on the proximity to nearby structures; city officials have pointed out it can be repealed if pit use leads to excessive smoke or other violations.

The new school is set to open next fall, allowing closure of an outdated elementary building several blocks away.

“I'm real excited about the new school,” Baldonieri said. “I'd like to see something go into the old school that will be a benefit to the town.”

“I thought it would be nice to go outside and sit in the backyard and roast marshmallows.” Baldonieri said of fire pits. “It's like with anything you do, you've got to be careful and know what you're doing. You've got to live with your neighbors.”

Weller supports the fire pit ordinance. “I see many neighbors enjoying this pastime respectfully of others,” she said. “With a community of over 8,000, we have had few complaints.”

Jenko said more time is needed to “test the waters,” to see “how many people are being inconvenienced and how many people are enjoying the benefits.”

“We should keep an eye on this. If it does pose a problem, we need to take action,” Kelley said.

All four candidates agreed that the battle against opioid abuse is a critical problem the city and its police department must address.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.