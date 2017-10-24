New Stanton mayoral candidates tout their business experience as crucial to future

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Changes are coming to New Stanton, and two men hope to be at the helm, guiding the borough through its shifting future.

Democrat Scott Sistek and Republican Ron Echard are running for the mayoral seat held by Nicholas DeSantis, who is not seeking another term.

Major construction is underway in the borough as PennDOT rebuilds an Interstate 70 interchange and the surrounding roads. Both candidates see the transformation as an opportunity.

New Stanton also has a new comprehensive plan, laying out residents' hopes for the future.

Echard said he would bring business savvy as mayor.

“I'm very interested in the town,” he said. “This year, when there was nobody listed on the ballot in May for the primary, I decided that I would like to run and get into the office so I can work in the borough.”

Echard is retired. He spent 22 years managing Westmoreland County's vehicle fleet.

He said he wants to attract more businesses and residents to New Stanton and encourage the thousands of traveler who pass through the borough to linger.

“People would like to stop here and stay here while they're traveling,” he said.

Sistek also emphasized the importance of bringing new businesses to New Stanton, and said his long experience with the borough government will be an asset.

Sistek has been on borough council for 16 years, 13 of them as council president.

It's the mayor's job to represent the borough to businesses and government entities, he said.

“I know many of the people. I know New Stanton's strengths and weaknesses, and I think my years of experience and contacts in the state and federal government make it a little bit better for me to be the face of New Stanton, so to speak,” Sistek said.

By fostering development, New Stanton can feel more like a hometown than a turnpike stop, he said.

“I've always felt that we need a main street,” he said. “We have Main Street, but it's not our main street.”

Before working for the county, Echard managed several businesses, which he said gives him a different viewpoint from his opponent.

“I think I'm more business-oriented than (Sistek) is, because I've been involved in businesses almost all my life,” he said.

New Stanton voters will decide between Sistek and Echard on Nov. 7.

