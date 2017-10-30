6 candidates seek 5 seats on Youngwood council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The six candidates for five open seats on Youngwood council say they want to continue the borough's recent surge in development while working to ease the opioid crisis and traffic problems that plague the community.

Only two of the candidates — Charles Lutz on the Democratic ballot and Paula Mazurek on the GOP ticket — are running for one of the seats, a two-year term created as a result of former councilman Kris Long's appointment to mayor last year.

All six candidates are vying for the other four seats, all with four-year terms.

Lutz and Timothy Vastell are on the Democratic and Republican ballots. Mazurek and Rita Naugle are on the Republican ballot, while Billy Cowherd and John Hajdukiewicz are running on the Democratic side.

Borough council members are paid $1,800 a year.

Cowherd said borough government could be more effective by partnering with local organizations.

Churches and other faith-based groups could help Youngwood seek solutions to the opioid epidemic, which he called the most pressing issue facing the community.

Social organizations such as the Rotary Club and Lions Club could help with community improvement projects, which in turn would attract new businesses, Cowherd said.

“A lot of those groups are already doing things for the neighborhood,” he said. “If the government and the borough side of it were involved, it would be more of a partnership, and also get more buy-in from the community,” he said.

Hajdukiewicz said he has many thoughts about how to improve the borough, and a council seat would give him a chance to make them a reality.

“I am the idea man,” he said. “Being on council promotes my ideas.”

Hajdukiewicz said as a councilman, he would advocate directly to potential developers to try to bring businesses to town.

He wants to increase cooperation with nearby Westmoreland County Community College on programs that could bring economic growth, he said.

“This town is on the cusp of doing something great,” he said. “We'll be headed in the right direction if they vote for me.”

Lutz wants to work on Youngwood's image.

Most homeowners are good about keeping up their properties, but some houses have become “junkyards,” he said.

“We have a good community, and people look out for each other. But we have some people moving in, and more houses being used as rentals, and some of those people don't have the pride as homeowners,” he said.

As councilman, he would work for stricter enforcement of borough codes.

Lutz served on the committee that created a community plan for the town last year and is now on a borough committee working with PennDOT on a proposal to rebuild Third and Fourth streets, the borough's main thoroughfares.

Incumbent Mazurek said she has been an advocate for fiscal responsibility.

“You need to provide services to your community without it costing so much money that they can't afford to live there,” she said.

Mazurek said she's able to work well with her fellow council members. All have different priorities and views, but they manage to work together for the borough, she said.

“I'm one of seven. I don't think if any one person thinks they can solve (Youngwood's) problems that they're correct. It takes a team,” she said.

She said serving as a councilwoman is a way for her to have a positive impact in her community.

Incumbent Naugle is nearing the end of her first four-year term and wants to continue the momentum.

“We've come a long way from when I first started. I think that we're on a positive upswing, and good things are happening in Youngwood,” she said.

She pointed to the Youngwood Commons plaza, which has brought a grocery store and numerous businesses to town since opening in 2015.

Implementing the new community plan and working with PennDOT on the Route 119 reconstruction plan will provide more opportunities for growth, she said.

“I love Youngwood, and I'm willing to work hard to make it a place where businesses want to locate,” she said.

Vastell was appointed to council last year. He wants better communication among state police, residents and the fire department to battle the drug crisis.

“I'm a member of the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, so I see it firsthand when we get called out on the calls,” he said. “I think that is the biggest issue facing Youngwood.”

Vastell said he regularly talks to residents to learn about their problems. He wants to encourage commercial growth and improvements in residential neighborhoods.

“I get phone calls, I get emails from residents. I'm just trying to solve their problems,” he said.

He said he hopes to look into programs that would provide home-improvement grants for residents.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.